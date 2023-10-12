Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch, live stream, radio broadcast and more

The Game

For the NFL’s Week 6, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football.” The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime — and broadcast locally on KSHB/41.

The defending Super Bowl champions come into this game with a 4-1 record, having won four straight since their 21-20 opening-night home loss to the Detroit Lions. In back-to-back road games, they beat the New York Jets 23-20 in Week 4 and the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 in Week 5.

The Broncos come to Kansas City with a 1-4 record after splitting their last two games: a thrilling 31-28 road win against the Chicago Bears a week ago, followed by a 31-21 home loss to the New York Jets last Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City’s reigning MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on pace to have his worst statistical season since he became the team’s starter in 2018 — but still ranks 11th in passer rating with a 96.0 mark after passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings last Sunday. Meanwhile, Denver quarterback Russell Wilson — who turned in the worst statistical season of his long career during his first year with the Broncos in 2022 — has rebounded this season. He currently holds the league’s fourth-best passer rating: 106.1.

Under new head coach Sean Payton (and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi), Denver currently ranks 10th in scoring at 24.2 points per game — but the team’s Achilles heel has been its defense under new coordinator Vance Joseph, which has allowed 36.2 points a game to rank last in the NFL.

So far in 2023, Kansas City still hasn’t become the offensive powerhouse the league has seen in recent years — although the team still ranks ninth in points scored at 25.6 per game — but in his fifth season as the team’s defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo is leading a defense that has allowed just 16 points a game in 2023. That’s the league’s fifth-best mark.

Hanging over all of this is the added pressure of a long winning streak. The Chiefs have defeated the Broncos in 15 consecutive games — ever since a 29-13 road win against Denver in November of 2015. Eight of these victories — including the last three — have been by a single score.

Nuts and bolts

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Stadium gates open: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.

All concession stands and retail points of sale are . In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only. Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.Chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. In 2023, Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season. As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel. All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.Chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. In 2023, Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season. As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel. All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.