Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: Nick Bolton to return; 3 Chiefs questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football” at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Left Knee
|FP
|FP
|LP
|QUEST
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Matt Dickerson
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Michael Danna
|DE
|Rib
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Frank Clark
|LB
|Illness
|FP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Baron Browning
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|OUT
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|N/A
|LP
|FP
|QUEST
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|C
|Quad
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Quad
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Mike Purcell
|NT
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Justin Strnad
|LB
|Back
|FP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Justin Simmons
|FS
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- After missing three games, linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) is off the injury report and good to go against the Broncos. Considering Drue Tranquill has played so well, it will be interesting to see the snap-count percentages after the game.
- Three Chiefs are questionable — though only two were reasonably expected: defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) have been listed as limited participants.
- Punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) popped up as questionable on Wednesday, an indication that he was injured as he prepared for the game this week. Kansas City’s ensuing moves will suggest how serious the injury is and how much time he may miss.
- For the Broncos, a reunion will have to wait, as defensive end Frank Clark (illness) has been ruled out for the game. The former Chief popped up on the injury report on Tuesday and won’t play. Because Clark is dealing with an illness, it’s unlikely he even travels to Kansas City.
- Defensive tackle DJ Jones (knee) who didn’t practice all week, is also out for the game.
- Center Lloyd Cushenberry (quad) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) were upgraded to full participants on Wednesday and are good to go. Running back Javonte Williams (quad), after missing last game, will also play.
- Tight end Greg Dulchich was a full participant Wednesday and is officially questionable for the game.
