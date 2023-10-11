Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: Nick Bolton to return; 3 Chiefs questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football” at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Travis Kelce TE Ankle DNP LP LP QUEST George Karlaftis DE Hamstring LP LP LP QUEST Tommy Townsend P Left Knee FP FP LP QUEST Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP FP FP - Matt Dickerson DT Knee LP FP FP - Michael Danna DE Rib FP FP FP - Nick Bolton LB Ankle LP LP FP - Drue Tranquill LB Knee FP FP FP - Trent McDuffie CB Quad FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Frank Clark LB Illness FP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning LB Knee LP LP LP OUT Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring N/A LP FP QUEST Lloyd Cushenberry C Quad LP LP FP - Javonte Williams RB Quad LP FP FP - Mike Purcell NT Ribs LP LP FP - Justin Strnad LB Back FP LP FP - Justin Simmons FS Hip LP LP FP -

Some notes

After missing three games, linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) is off the injury report and good to go against the Broncos. Considering Drue Tranquill has played so well, it will be interesting to see the snap-count percentages after the game.

Three Chiefs are questionable — though only two were reasonably expected: defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) have been listed as limited participants.

Punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) popped up as questionable on Wednesday, an indication that he was injured as he prepared for the game this week. Kansas City's ensuing moves will suggest how serious the injury is and how much time he may miss.

For the Broncos, a reunion will have to wait, as defensive end Frank Clark (illness) has been ruled out for the game. The former Chief popped up on the injury report on Tuesday and won't play. Because Clark is dealing with an illness, it's unlikely he even travels to Kansas City.

Defensive tackle DJ Jones (knee) who didn't practice all week, is also out for the game.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry (quad) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) were upgraded to full participants on Wednesday and are good to go. Running back Javonte Williams (quad), after missing last game, will also play.

Tight end Greg Dulchich was a full participant Wednesday and is officially questionable for the game.

