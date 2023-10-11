Madden Simulation: An AFC West shootout on Thursday Night Football

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark strip-sacked quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the very first drive of the game. But the Denver Broncos offense didn’t do anything with the football — as the Chiefs defense forced a three and out. Will Lutz booted a field goal for the first points of the game.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone when the Chiefs were 1 yard out to take the lead.

End of the first quarter: Chiefs 7, Broncos 3

Second quarter

The Chiefs began the second quarter threatening to score and couldn’t find the end zone. Instead, they settled with a Harrison Butker field goal to go up by a touchdown.

After the Broncos had a three-and-out, they punted. On the Chiefs' first play on the following drive, Ja’Quan McMillian intercepted Mahomes. This led to fullback Michael Burton scoring a touchdown to tie the game.

A back-and-forth affair started during the quarter, as the Chiefs took the lead with a Jerick McKinnon touchdown run. This was followed by a Marvin Mims Jr. 21-yard touchdown catch.

End of the second quarter: Chiefs 24, Broncos 17

Third quarter

The Broncos came out halftime airing the ball out. A 27-yard play followed by a 30-yard play to set up an 11-yard touchdown grab from the tight end Adam Trautman.

Rookie Rashee Rice was Mahomes' favorite target in the first half, and that continued in the second half. Rice was Mahomes’ security blanket underneath and over the top making big plays to get them as close as possible to the endzone.

Travis Kelce found the end zone on the Chiefs' first drive of the quarter. The Broncos’ injuries on the line made Isiah Pacheco’s day fun on the ground. Toward the end of the quarter, Pacheco went over the 100-yard mark.

End of the third quarter: Chiefs 31, Broncos 24

Fourth quarter

The Broncos continued to make it close — but when the Chiefs score points on every drive, it is impossible to keep up. The Chiefs’ offense was throwing the football when they should have run the clock out. I guess when you play a division rival, you want to score as many points as possible to beat them.

Final score: Chiefs 48, Broncos 34

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 33/44, 443 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Russell Wilson 32/54, 402 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Isiah Pacheco 14 att, 142 yards, 1 TD, 4 rec, 22 yards

Samaje Perine 20 att, 98 yards

Adam Trautman 10 rec, 111 yards, 1 TD

Marvin Mims Jr. 9 rec, 133 yards, 1 TD

Rashee Rice 9 rec, 149 yards

Travis Kelce 7 rec, 74 yards, 1 TD

Skyy Moore 4 rec, 103 yards, 2 TD

Bryan Cook 12 total, 9 solo

Drue Tranquill 9 total, 5 solo, 1 sack

In Week 6, the Chiefs are back at Arrowhead, taking Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Until then, we will see how the game is played out in the EA Universe.