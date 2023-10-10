Chiefs vs. Broncos Tuesday injury report: Travis Kelce takes the practice field

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football” at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Travis Kelce TE Ankle DNP LP - - George Karlaftis DE Hamstring LP LP - - Nick Bolton LB Ankle LP LP - - Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP FP - - Matt Dickerson DT Knee LP FP - - Michael Danna DE Rib FP FP - - Drue Tranquill LB Knee FP FP - - Trent McDuffie CB Quad FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP - - Frank Clark OLB Illness FP DNP - - Lloyd Cushenberry C Quad LP LP - - Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring N/A LP - - Mike Purcell NT Ribs LP LP - - Baron Browning LB Knee LP LP - - Justin Strnad ILB Back FP LP - - Justin Simmons FS Hip LP LP - - Javonte Williams RB Quad LP FP - -

Some notes

After he was estimated to not have practiced Monday, tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) actually took the field as a limited participant on Tuesday (more on his situation here). This seems to be a good sign in him taking the field for the Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.”

