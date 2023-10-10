Chiefs vs. Broncos Tuesday injury report: Travis Kelce takes the practice field

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football” at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Matt Dickerson
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Michael Danna
|DE
|Rib
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Illness
|FP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|C
|Quad
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|N/A
|LP
|-
|-
|Mike Purcell
|NT
|Ribs
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Baron Browning
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Justin Strnad
|ILB
|Back
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Justin Simmons
|FS
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Quad
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- After he was estimated to not have practiced Monday, tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) actually took the field as a limited participant on Tuesday (more on his situation here). This seems to be a good sign in him taking the field for the Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.”
- Defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) were limited for the second straight day. Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee) was upgraded from a limited to full participant. Bolton is hoping to make his return after a three-game absence.
- For the Broncos, defensive tackle DJ Jones (knee) suffered an injury during the team’s loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. He has been designated as someone who did not practiced in both days to star the weel
- Center Lloyd Cushenberry (quad) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) were limited for the second straight day. Running back Javonte Williams (quad) was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday.
- An old friend, defensive end Frank Clark (ill), was added to the injury report on Tuesday as a non-participant. Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was also added to the report as a limited participant.
