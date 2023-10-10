 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Travis Kelce will practice Tuesday; here’s what the Chiefs are saying about Thursday vs. Broncos

Kelce suffered a low ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings... now Kansas City plays on Thursday night.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that the four key players entering the week with injury concerns, linebacker Nick Bolton, defensive end Mike Danna, linebacker Drue Tranquill — and yes, tight end Travis Kelce — would all practice in some capacity on Tuesday.

Given the short week, the club didn’t practice Monday. Kelce, however, was estimated to have been a non-participant if the team had taken the field. Kelce battled back from a reported low ankle sprain to lead the Chiefs with 67 yards and the game-winning touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Since then, head coach Andy Reid said the All-Pro tight end has “done well.”

“He’s gotten quite a little bit of treatment on it and that,” said Reid of Kelce’s ankle. “So he’s feeling a little bit better, which is good.”

Kelce might be in better shape for the game if the Chiefs were playing on Sunday of Week 6, but the reality is they must play on short rest as they host the Denver Broncos for this week’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup.

“I’m going to just see,” added Reid. “I’m going to just see how he moves around, how he feels. He’s always been honest with me on things like that. We’ll just see how he does, but he’s doing OK out there today, so we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Kelce’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, could not have been more impressed with Kelce’s wherewithal to stay in Sunday’s game.

“That’s a legendary-type game — to be able to battle through that,” said Mahomes. “Seeing how the ankle rolled and then being able to come back out there and play at a high level and score a touchdown that we need to win the game, it speaks to not only the talent that he has, but [also] the toughness that he has — and the reason he’s been out there week-in and week-out: because he’ll battle through anything to go out there and play.”

This is not the first time this season Kelce has faced injury concerns. After suffering a hyperextended knee and bone bruise on Tuesday leading into Thursday night game of Week 1, Kelce did not suit up. That 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions is the only defeat on the team’s record this season.

“I remember after we lost that first game of the season, just texting him — asking how he feels,” recalled Mahomes. “He didn’t even tell me how he felt. He just said, ‘There’s no doubt I’m playing next week.’

“That was the end of it — and he was playing.”

Kelce indeed returned for Week 2 and was off the injury report the following week. It’s safe to say he remains a good bet to play against the Broncos on Thursday.

