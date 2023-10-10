I’ll not lie: at halftime on Sunday, I thought the season was done.

Just like everyone, I thought Travis Kelce’s season was over. There was something about his body language that made me (read: all of us) fear the worst.

I started having bad thoughts.

Was Kelce’s season over? As much trust as I have in them, can the Chiefs win (or even get to) a Super Bowl without him?

Other thoughts popped into my head, too.

Am I going to have to cover the Chiefs for 15 more weeks knowing that they don’t have a chance? How can I try to turn this week’s power rankings into a jolly, witty post?

Thankfully, Kelce is made of strong stuff. We didn’t quite hit the doomsday scenario. But if Sunday taught me anything, it’s that we need to appreciate Travis while we can.

This week’s voters were Stephen Serda, Ron Kopp. Jr, Rocky Magana, Jared Sapp, Price Carter, Nate Christensen, Dakota Watson and myself.

1. San Francisco 49ers (1st)

There is a huge gap between them and the next-best team.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (2nd)

Dallas Goedert had himself a day!

3. Kansas City Chiefs (4th)

Keep stacking up those wins.

4. Miami Dolphins (5th)

It will be a massive break for the Chiefs if they do not have to face De’Von Achane in Frankfurt.

5. Buffalo Bills (3rd)

A very pro-Bills crowd left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium very disappointed.

6. Detroit Lions (8th)

They’re legit.

7. Dallas Cowboys (6th)

I liked George Kittle’s T-shirt.

8. Baltimore Ravens (7th)

I don’t know how I feel about Lamar Jackson being named PFF’s top quarterback of Week 5.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (11th)

The London trip was definitely a get-right trip.

10. Seattle Seahawks (9th)

On a bye... I think?! That’s how little notice I take of them these days.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (10th)

The highlight of J.C Jackson’s time in Los Angeles was being ‘Mossed’ by Justin Watson.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (15th)

Joe Burrow found his superpowers once again.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12th)

On a bye.

14. Cleveland Browns (14th)

Statistically, they have the best defense in the NFL.

15. New Orleans Saints (20th)

Derek Carr can’t be used to beating the Patriots.

16. Los Angeles Rams (17th)

Upon his return, Cooper Kupp looked like... Cooper Kupp.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (22nd)

Ravens-Steelers games are always weird.

18. Tennessee Titans (19th)

DeAndre Hopkins and Ryan Tannehill have finally found that connection. Now watch the Titans run the ball 50 times this week.

19. Indianapolis Colts (23rd)

One of the surprise packages of the season.

20. Houston Texans (18th)

Such a shame they couldn’t hold on after taking the lead so late.

21. Atlanta Falcons (24th)

All this time, I genuinely thought the Falcons fans were booing decisions to kick field goals.

22. Minnesota Vikings (21st)

No, you didn’t lose because of the officials.

23. Washington Commanders (13th)

They wish they were on a bye.

24. Green Bay Packers (16th)

Jordan Love. Discuss.

25. New York Jets (25th)

Some say that Breece Hall is still running.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (29th)

Marcus Peters with the heads-up play of the week — although I do believe a foul like that (and in that particular scenario) should warrant an ejection.

27. Arizona Cardinals (27th)

They are still a lot more competitive than I thought they would be,

28. Chicago Bears (32nd)

Did anyone here leave D.J. Moore on their bench?

29. New England Patriots (26th)

The Bill Belichick Farewell Tour starts now.

30. New York Giants (28th)

I’m hard on Daniel Jones — but he gets no help from his offensive line.

31. Denver Broncos (31st)

Watch: all of their problems will disappear between now and Thursday.

32. Carolina Panthers (30th)

Frank Reich is struggling.