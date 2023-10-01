AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the New York Jets 23-20 on Sunday night.

The Chiefs scored early and often, going up 17-0 in the first quarter. Running back Isiah Pacheco broke of a 48-yard touchdown run for the game’s first touchdown.

THE KID FROM JERSEY.



WELCOME HOME, POP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/znfkfgshCF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2023

Noah Gray scored a touchdown later that quarter which was Patrick Mahomes 200th career touchdown.

But after Jawaan Taylor’s facemask penalty in the end zone — resulting in a safety — everything started titling in the Jets’ favor. After the safety, Mahomes seemed to force unnecessary throws downfield. He was intercepted twice before halftime.

The Jets defense made an early adjustment by dropping linebacker C.J. Mosely back into coverage to help double-cover Travis Kelce. Mosely snagged one of Mahomes’ interceptions — just one of several he could have made.

Harrison Butker made his job look easy, going three-for-three on field goal attempts and the giving Kansas City the lead in the fourth quarter.

Head to our YouTube channel now to hear Stephen Serda and Rocky Magana’s thoughts on the game.

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.