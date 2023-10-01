Final score: Chiefs hold off Jets’ comeback to win 23-20

The Kansas City Chiefs ran out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter against the New York Jets in the Week 4 edition of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” Then, mistakes and turnovers helped the Jets outscore Kansas City 20-3 to tie the game in the third quarter — but in the end, the Chiefs left MetLife Stadium with a 23-20 win to extend their record to 3-1.

First quarter

The Jets won the opening coin toss, deferring their decision to the second half. Kansas City took possession to start, beginning at the 25-yard line after a touchback.

The Chiefs’ offense was immediately aided by a 15-yard defensive penalty, which was followed by two big completions to tight end Travis Kelce. Quickly in the red zone, the Chiefs found their way into third and short. A low throw to wide receiver Skyy Moore fell incomplete. and Kansas City settled for a field goal to start the contest. Chiefs took a 3-0 lead.

Kansas City’s defense quickly forced New York into third down, and sent the interior blitz at Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson. Led by linebacker Drue Tranquill, it forced a hurried throw that fell incomplete. It was a three and out, then a punt.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked for tight end Noah Gray down the field to start the second drive, but the pass was broken up. On the following play, Mahomes moved the chains with his legs. A few plays later, running back Isiah Pacheco converted a short third down on the ground — and then ran 48 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs had a 10-0 lead.

After an 11-yard run by Jets’ running back Breece Hall, the Chiefs got New York right back to third down — highlighted by an impressive run stuff from defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi. The pass attempt to convert fell incomplete over the middle, with linebackers Willie Gay Jr. and Tranquill collapsing on the target. It was New York’s second punt in two possessions.

The Chiefs’ offense continued its momentum, getting chunk gains on the ground — then using Pacheco through the air to gain 33 yards. A few plays after, tight end Noah Gray found space down the right sideline for a 34-yard touchdown catch. The Chiefs had a 17-0 lead with over three minutes to go in the first quarter.

New York created an open pass play with a flea flicker on their third possession — but safety Mike Edwards shot into the backfield and sacked Wilson to prevent a completion. It set up third and long as the first quarter ended.

Second quarter

On a third-down drop back, pressure didn’t get home — but a completion short of the sticks was cleaned up by safety Justin Reid. The Jets had to punt back to Kansas City.

The Chiefs were backed up, and that proved consequential. On a third-down pass set, right tackle Jawaan Taylor earned a penalty for illegal hands to the face, while the pass rusher was in the end zone. Therefore, the Jets scored a safety, turning the Chiefs’ lead into a 17-2 advantage.

After a touchback on the safety punt, New York’s offense came alive — using only five plays to advance into the red zone in Chiefs’ territory. The Jets faced third down, and Wilson escaped a sack to attempt a touchdown throw, but the pass fell incomplete. New York had to kick the field goal, closing Kansas City’s lead to 17-5.

To start the ensuing drive, Mahomes had one of his worst throws of the season: trying to throw over a defender, the pass went right into the Jets’ player’s hands, giving New York possession in Kansas City territory.

A horse-collar penalty on Derrick Nnadi made things harder for the Chiefs’ defense, helping New York advance into the red zone. A reverse got them closer, when the ball carrier bounced off safety Bryan Cook initially and got to the five-yard line. From there, tight end C.J. Uzomah got the best of Reid on an end-zone throw, pushing the Jets’ deficit down to 17-12.

Trying to get back on track, the Chiefs got back to the ground game by running Pacheco on four carries among the first five plays of this drive. Then, wide receiver Kadarius Toney made a tough catch down the sideline to near the red zone. However, the Chiefs stalled from there, with a dropped pass by wide receiver Rashee Rice on second down playing a part. The offense settled for the field goal, pushing the lead to 20-12.

After the two-minute warning, the Jets’ offense worked downfield looking for a score before halftime. A few nice completions got them into Chiefs’ territory, but they ran into fourth down at the 34-yard line. After looking to go for it, New York settled for the 52-yard field goal attempt — and the kick went off the upright. It gave the Chiefs possession near midfield with under 30 seconds left, and two timeouts in their pocket.

In similar fashion as the first interception, Mahomes threw his second on the first play of this drive: the pass being under-thrown downfield, landing right in a defender’s arms. It gave the Jets another chance to score before halftime.

New York couldn’t take advantage of Mahomes’ second mistake like they did the first, and halftime came with Kansas City leading 20-12.

Third quarter

Zach Wilson came out firing in the second half, completing two straight passes that advanced New York into the Chiefs’ side of the field. A few snaps later, a well-placed throw downfield to the sideline got the Jets into the red zone.

On third down from the 10-yard line, Wilson zipped a pass by Chiefs’ safety Bryan Cook to wide receiver Allen Lazard for an impressive touchdown. On the two-point conversion, Wilson tied the game at 20-20 himself with a dynamic scramble.

The Chiefs’ offense did nothing that resembled an answer to the Jets’ touchdown, going three and out quickly. They gave New York the ball near midfield after the punt.

The Jets couldn’t build off their previous scoring drive, going three and out quickly; Mike Edwards secured the open-field tackle on third down to bring on the punt team.

Pacheco popped off a 17-yard run to start Kansas City’s next drive. However, nothing got going after that — punctuated by a holding penalty on third down. The Chiefs were forced to punt.

The Chiefs’ defense continued to allow big plays, with the latest being a 43-yard run by running back Breece Hall to start this possession. The unit settled however, with a third-down incompletion caused by Edwards nearly intercepting it. The Jets had to punt.

With three minutes to go in the quarter, the Chiefs started putting together a drive from inside their own 15-yard line. Mahomes moved the chains on an early third down with a quick throw to Valdes-Scantling, which led to the end of the quarter.

Fourth quarter

From the 40-yard line, Kelce caught a quick pass and moved the chains to midfield. A few plays later, a quick pass to rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice gained 18 yards and penetrated the red zone. He caught another pass later on, but it was short of the sticks on third down — and the Chiefs settled for a field goal to take a 23-20 lead under 11 minutes to go.

Looking to take a fourth-quarter lead, New York had to overcome a third down quickly — and did so with a quick throw to Garrett Wilson; on the next play, another completion advanced them into Kansas City territory. Then, Wilson botched a shotgun snap, and Chiefs’ defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton pounced on it to give the Chiefs’ possession.

Trying to ice the game, the Chiefs’ offense ran into third down early in the possession — but a 24-yard scramble by Mahomes extended the set of downs. Another third down came along, and a holding call negated an incredible completion to Travis Kelce. Needing 20 yards to convert, a defensive holding call got the job done for the Chiefs.

From the Jets’ 35-yard line, the Chiefs worked into third and two — using a direct snap to Kelce to move the chains; he handed off to running back Jerick McKinnon on a read option. The Chiefs got another first down when they handed off to Pacheco a few plays later. They worked to New York’s 11-yard line as the two-minute warning hit.

To seal the game, Mahomes scrambled past the first-down marker — but no further; he slid before the goal line. From there, the Chiefs kneeled it out, finishing the victory with a 23-20 advantage.

Injuries

Linebacker Cole Christiansen suffered a hamstring injury in the first half, and was quickly ruled out from a return to the game.

Special Teams

Punt returner Montrell Washington has one return, gaining 10 yards in the first quarter. He fair caught another punt.

Kicker Harrison Butker made a 37-yard field goal to begin the game — then another one of the same length near the end of the second quarter. He also made two consecutive point-after attempts in the first quarter.

Butker’s third field goal of the night, early in the fourth quarter, gave the Chiefs a 23-20 lead.

Punter Tommy Townsend has one punt that traveled 45 yards, being returned near midfield in the third quarter. Another punt landed inside the 20-yard line later on.