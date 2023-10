The Kansas City Chiefs are in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to play the New York Jets in the Week 4 edition of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” The Chiefs are hoping to extend their record to 3-1 at the expense of the Jets, who come into the game with a 1-2 record.

First quarter

The Jets won the opening coin toss, deferring their decision to the second half. Kansas City took possession to start, beginning at the 25-yard line after a touchback.