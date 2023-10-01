Chiefs-Jets Inactives: Lucas Niang, Wanya Morris will both dress

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their “Sunday Night Football” game against the New York Jets. As expected, linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) will not play. But defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) will both dress for the matchup — along with offensive tackles Lucas Niang and Wanya Morris.

Here are our inactives for our Sunday Night Football matchup against the Jets. pic.twitter.com/kAEK4jFQ8l — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 1, 2023

Both Bolton and Watson had been declared out in Friday’s final injury report. Neither Jones or Toney were given an injury status for the game, but both had been limited in all of this week’s practices.

Prince Tega Wanogho has served as the team’s swing tackle this season — getting special-teams snaps in all three contests, along with spot use at both right and left tackle in the team’s last two games — before he was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list (injured reserve) with a quadriceps injury on Wednesday. Niang was on injured reserve for the first 10 games of 2022, but played in all 10 of the team’s final games. Both he and Morris (a third-round rookie) will be active for the first time this season.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad linebacker Cole Christiansen to the active roster. As an elevated player, he will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. He played on special teams during the team’s 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 3. He will dress on Sunday — and could be elevated for one more regular-season game this season.

The Jets have also released their list of inactives. As we expected, neither defensive back Tony Adams (hamstring) or backup guard Wes Schweitzer will play against the Chiefs.

Inactives for #KCvsNYJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 1, 2023

Both Adams and Schweitzer were declared out in the final injury report.

The Jets elevated practice squad guard Chris Glaser for Sunday’s matchup. He is active for the game.