Week 4 afternoon games discussion

For the NFL’s Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs go on the road against New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.”

So there’s a lot of football to get through before the 7:20 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) kickoff. Let’s talk about the Sunday afternoon matchups!

Early games

(3-0) Miami Dolphins at (2-1) Buffalo Bills (CBS - locally on KCTV/5)

(1-2) Cincinnati Bengals at (1-2) Tennessee Titans (FOX, WDAF/4)

(0-3) Denver Broncos at (0-3) Chicago Bears

(2-1) Baltimore Ravens at (2-1) Cleveland Browns

(2-1) Pittsburgh Steelers at (1-2) Houston Texans

(1-2) Los Angeles Rams at (2-1) Indianapolis Colts

(0-3) Minnesota Vikings at (0-3) Carolina Panthers

(2-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2-1) New Orleans Saints

(2-1) Washington Commanders at (3-0) Philadelphia Eagles

Late games

(1-2) New England Patriots at (2-1) Dallas Cowboys (FOX, WDAF/4)

(1-2) Las Vegas Raiders at (1-2) Los Angeles Chargers

(1-2) Arizona Cardinals at (3-0) San Francisco 49ers