 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox three times a week with exclusive Chiefs analysis. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

Week 4 afternoon games discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

For the NFL’s Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs go on the road against New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.”

So there’s a lot of football to get through before the 7:20 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) kickoff. Let’s talk about the Sunday afternoon matchups!

Early games

(3-0) Miami Dolphins at (2-1) Buffalo Bills (CBS - locally on KCTV/5)

(1-2) Cincinnati Bengals at (1-2) Tennessee Titans (FOX, WDAF/4)

(0-3) Denver Broncos at (0-3) Chicago Bears

(2-1) Baltimore Ravens at (2-1) Cleveland Browns

(2-1) Pittsburgh Steelers at (1-2) Houston Texans

(1-2) Los Angeles Rams at (2-1) Indianapolis Colts

(0-3) Minnesota Vikings at (0-3) Carolina Panthers

(2-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2-1) New Orleans Saints

(2-1) Washington Commanders at (3-0) Philadelphia Eagles

Late games

(1-2) New England Patriots at (2-1) Dallas Cowboys (FOX, WDAF/4)

(1-2) Las Vegas Raiders at (1-2) Los Angeles Chargers

(1-2) Arizona Cardinals at (3-0) San Francisco 49ers

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.