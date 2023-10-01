 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs elevate linebacker ahead of Jets matchup

Fourth-year linebacker Cole Christensen, who played special teams last week, has been elevated for the Sunday Night Football game against the New York Jets.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: NOV 04 Chiefs at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to New Jersey for their upcoming matchup against the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.” Kansas City made one practice squad elevation ahead of the game, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

For the second week in a row, Kansas City has opted to elevate linebacker Cole Christiansen. He saw 16 special-teams snaps last week against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, with at least one snap on all four of it units. He did not record a tackle in the game.

Christensen originally entered the NFL as a 2020 undrafted free agent who landed with the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent last season with the Chiefs on the practice squad, appearing in a single game. Christensen has been credited with four tackles (three solo) during his career.

As an elevated player, Christensen will automatically be returned to Kansas City’s practice squad on Monday. Kansas City has already ruled out fellow linebacker Nick Bolton.

