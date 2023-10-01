For Week 3’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, all of the Arrowhead Pride staff picks were for the road team. While three quarters of them picked the Chiefs in a blowout, no one anticipated a 31-point win — although Nate Christenen’s 38-10 prediction came close. Our readers, however, were a little less confident. 96% called for a Kansas City victory — but just under half thought a beatdown was coming.

In Week 4, the Chiefs face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for “Sunday Night Football.” According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by nine points.

Let’s see what the staff — and our readers — think about the matchup.

Nate Christensen (@natech32)

I feel terrible for the Jets franchise. A Hall of Fame quarterback chose them. They amassed all this young talent on both sides of the ball. It was supposed to be a magical season. But then — after four snaps — it was over. The team seems to be reeling at this moment. The coaching staff and players have no faith in Zach Wilson. I trust the new York defense to give a fight versus the Kansas City offense — but until the Jets make a change at quarterback, I think they have zero shot they beat any team with playoff aspirations.

Chiefs 21, Jets 6

John Dixon (@Arrowheadphones)

While I think it’s unreasonable to expect as big a blowout as we saw against the Bears, this should still be a game that the Chiefs will win easily. Robert Saleh’s New York defense, however, should give us a clear idea of where the Kansas City offense really stands as we complete the season’s first quarter. Did the offense benefit from facing a terrible Chicago defense last Sunday, or was it finally getting things figured out? It’s likely that both things were true.

Chiefs 27, Jets 6

Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp)

In Week 3, I gave the Bears too much credit — and I didn’t give the Chiefs’ defense enough credit. Right now, Kansas City’s defense should be in the same discussion as those of the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys or Buffalo Bills. Those are the three defenses the Jets have faced so far. Each one stifled New York — and that will happen again on Sunday night. The Chiefs’ pass rush will get the (non-Taylor Swift) headlines — but the unit’s effort to slow down the run will set up that success.

Chiefs 31, Jets 10

Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana)

While it’s a shame that Patrick Mahomes may not ever get to play against his childhood hero Aaron Rodgers — and you never like to see a player get injured — I’m not shedding any tears over the Jets’ Zach Wilson starting this game. While the New York offense has struggled in recent weeks, it is still not to be overlooked; it has a potent one-two punch in the running game with Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook — and wideout Garrett Wilson should provide a fun matchup against Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie. The Jets also boast one of the best defenses in the league. That being said, New York’s success will come down to whether Wilson can run an NFL offense. Up to now, the answer has been, ‘No.’ All the Chiefs have to do is protect the football. If they do, they should walk away with a comfortable victory.

Chiefs 27, Jets 7

Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief)

As a Chiefs fan who came of age as Joe Montana arrived in Kansas City, I feel sad for the Jets; a similar story will not unfold in New York this season. Based on the last two weeks, I see little evidence the Jets’ offense will fare any better against the Chiefs’ defense than Chicago did; expect that Gang Green will struggle to move the ball all night . On the other hand, I expect the Chiefs’ offense to come back to Earth a little bit after its coming-out party against the Bears. The Jets’ defense is a proud unit that will be determined to have a respectable showing against the defending champs on national TV. Expect a better performance from Mahomes and his receivers than we saw against the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Jets will bring a few of those early-season issues back to the surface.

Chiefs 24, Jets 10

Stephen Serda (@StephenSerda)

While I think the Chiefs’ offense certainly needs to take the Jets’ defense seriously, I’m finding it difficult to come up with a scenario where New York can pull off an upset on Sunday night. While the Jets' defense will most likely give the Kansas City offense some problems, the Chiefs' defense should feast on New York’s offensive line. Then when you factor in the play of Zach Wilson, I think this game winds up being a bit of a slog — one where Kansas City still comes out ahead.

Chiefs 27, Jets 9

Matt Stagner (@stagdsp)

The Jets were supposed to be a contender, but that all ended in Week 1 when Aaron Rodgers went down. The newly high-powered offense no longer has an engine — and New York’s defense isn’t enough to carry the team. For the Chiefs — coming off a complete dismantling of the Bears — it feels like Sunday night’s game won’t be close. The young Kansas City defense has been a revelation this season. At different times, second-year players like Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Joshua Williams, Leo Chenal and Bryan Cook have all contributed. This impressive work from these young players should continue against the Jets; watch for these guys to force a couple of turnovers. On offense, it feels like the Chiefs have settled into a nice groove with some balance. A big factor has been the stellar play on the offensive line (sans penalties, of course) and the steady development of a wide receiver group that is starting to pare itself down a bit. In a game that could resemble the Week 3 win, look for wide receivers Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore to shine again.

Chiefs 35, Jets 13

Pete Sweeney (@pgsween)

Coming into the year, a lot was been made about the Jets' defense — but hidden in this game is the fact that through three games, the Chiefs' defense has performed way better, ranking ninth in DVOA. New York comes in 17th. When asked about Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense, Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay Jr. said they’re a team that wants to run the ball. It was funny because he said it without saying it: the New York offense will begin the game as a one-dimensional unit. That plays into the hands of the talented Chiefs’ defense — while in Week 3, Patrick Mahomes and the offense finally seemed to be figuring things out. For the second week in a row, give me a blowout.

Chiefs 89, Jets 19

Prop bets (from Pete Sweeney)

Head on over to DraftKings Sportsbook and take... any Chiefs-based defensive props. Please note that the odds listed were pulled at the time of writing. I like:

Chris Jones over .75 sacks (-125)

Jets under 15.5 points (-105)

Chiefs’ defensive touchdown anytime (+550)