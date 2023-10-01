Chiefs-Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game
In Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs will are on the road to play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.” Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.
The NFL’s defending Super Bowl champions arrive in New York leading the AFC West with a 2-1 record after hammering the Chicago Bears in a 41-10 home victory during Week 3, more than doubling the total points they had scored in the season’s first two games — and allowing 10 or fewer points for the second straight game.
The Jets are 1-2, occupying third place in the AFC East after a 15-10 loss to their division rival New England Patriots in Week 3.
Coming into the season, this game was perceived as one of the season’s marquee matchups, as it would have been the first game in which former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (who was traded to New York in the offseason) and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had played against each other. But then Rodgers was lost for the season after being injured during Week 1’s contest between the Jets and Buffalo Bills.
Without Rodgers at the helm, the New York offense ranks dead last in net passing yards (and net yards) per play, third-down conversion rate and points scored — and as a team, the Jets lead the league in penalties. The New York offense will face a tough challenge against a Kansas City defense that ranks fourth in points allowed, fifth in yards allowed per play and sixth in net passing yards (and total yards) per game.
But under head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets’ defense continues to be a solid unit, ranking ninth in yards allowed per play and 12th in points allowed. In some ways, Sunday night’s game will be the biggest test the Chiefs’ offense has faced this season.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Playing surface: Artificial (FieldTurf Core HD)
- Game time: 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Weather forecast: 72° and clear, winds NNE at 2 mph
- Matchup history: 19-18-1 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -9.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Alex Kemp (55), umpire Mike Morton (89), down judge Danny Short (113), line judge Rusty Baynes (59), field judge Sean Petty (28), side judge James Coleman (95), back judge Scott Helverson (93), replay official Mike Chase and replay assistant Jamie Alferi Tuss
- Television broadcast: with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WNBC (NBC/4-New York) and NBC affiliates nationwide
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock
- NFL Network replay: Monday 2:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Arrowhead Time)
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Jets radio broadcast: with Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons on WEPN (98.7 FM-New York) and Jets Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 227
- Enemy SB Nation site: Gang Green Nation
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-20
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville
|Won
17-9
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
41-10
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Amazon
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|NFLN
8:30 a.m.
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
15
|Mon
Dec 18
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|ESPN
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
18
|TBA
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|TBA
TBA
