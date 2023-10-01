Chiefs-Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game

In Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs will are on the road to play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.” Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

The NFL’s defending Super Bowl champions arrive in New York leading the AFC West with a 2-1 record after hammering the Chicago Bears in a 41-10 home victory during Week 3, more than doubling the total points they had scored in the season’s first two games — and allowing 10 or fewer points for the second straight game.

The Jets are 1-2, occupying third place in the AFC East after a 15-10 loss to their division rival New England Patriots in Week 3.

Coming into the season, this game was perceived as one of the season’s marquee matchups, as it would have been the first game in which former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (who was traded to New York in the offseason) and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had played against each other. But then Rodgers was lost for the season after being injured during Week 1’s contest between the Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Without Rodgers at the helm, the New York offense ranks dead last in net passing yards (and net yards) per play, third-down conversion rate and points scored — and as a team, the Jets lead the league in penalties. The New York offense will face a tough challenge against a Kansas City defense that ranks fourth in points allowed, fifth in yards allowed per play and sixth in net passing yards (and total yards) per game.

But under head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets’ defense continues to be a solid unit, ranking ninth in yards allowed per play and 12th in points allowed. In some ways, Sunday night’s game will be the biggest test the Chiefs’ offense has faced this season.

Nuts and bolts