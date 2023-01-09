Andy Reid provides 3 injury updates as the Chiefs enter their playoff bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs only came away with one new injury from their Week 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders: a groin strain for defensive end Frank Clark.

Speaking to the media during the only press opportunity of the playoff’s bye week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sounded optimistic about Clark’s chances of being available for practice when the team begins preparing for its Divisional Round opponent at the beginning of next week.

“It looks like Frank — after his MRI — the groin looks like it’s more of a mild one,” said Reid. “He should be able to return after a little rest that we have here.”

It has seemed that Mecole Hardman has been trending in the right direction in recent weeks, as he has attempted to return from his midseason abdomen issue — but ultimately, the wide receiver has been unable to do so.

Hardman was questionable to go last week against the Raiders before the Chiefs made him inactive for the game. He has not appeared in a matchup since Week 9.

“I thought he might be able to go this past week — that’s a hiccup on my end,” said Reid. “He’s trying. I mean, he’s trying to get this thing right, and it’s just a matter of time. Really day-to-day. Although he feels better [Monday] than he did on Saturday, so we’ll just see how it goes during practice.”

Kicker Harrison Butker — whose back spasms caused him to miss practice last Wednesday — was able to go against the Raiders and he performed well.

“He was great with us communication-wise,” said Reid of Butker. “Just like I said, the same thing with Mecole — he’s been great with communication. That ends up being important when guys end up being banged-up a little bit. Harrison told us he felt good, and we trusted him with it and went with it.”

Reid provided no updates on wide receiver Skyy Moore, who missed the game due to a laceration to his hand, but there is no doubt a week off be a positive when it comes to his availability in the playoffs.