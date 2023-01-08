Final regular-season games discussion

Welcome to the final Sunday of the 2022 regular season. There’s plenty of interesting action as the rest of the league’s teams close out their schedules.
Let’s talk about all of today’s matchups!
Early games
- New England Patriots (8-8) at Buffalo Bills (12-3) (CBS, KCTV/5)
- New York Jets (7-9) at Miami Dolphins (8-8) (FOX, WDAF/4)
- Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
- Cleveland Browns (7-9) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)
- Houston Texans (2-13-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)
- Carolina Panthers (6-10) at New Orleans Saints (7-9)
- Minnesota Vikings (12-4) at Chicago Bears (3-13)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
Late games
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) at Denver Broncos (4-12) (CBS, KCTV/5)
- Dallas Cowboys (12-4) at Washington Commanders (7-8-1) (FOX, WDAF/4)
- Arizona Cardinals (4-12) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
- New York Giants (9-6-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
- Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
Sunday Night Football
- Detroit Lions (8-8) at Green Bay Packers (8-8) (NBC, KSHB/41)
