 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Final regular-season games discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Welcome to the final Sunday of the 2022 regular season. There’s plenty of interesting action as the rest of the league’s teams close out their schedules.

Let’s talk about all of today’s matchups!

Early games

Late games

Sunday Night Football

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride