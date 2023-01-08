11 things overheard during the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the regular season with a dominating 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders to go 14-3 and claim the AFC’s first-round bye. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.

“Chad, can you close this one out? Patrick has tickets to see Wayne Newton at the Flamingo.” “I found a case of black eyeliner. Did Derek Carr leave a forwarding address?” “Actually, the Derek Carr-Davante Adams marriage lasted about as long as most Vegas marriages.” “This rivalry is starting to resemble the one between the Harlem Globetrotters and Washington Generals.” “See that guy painted silver wearing a black costume covered in spikes and skulls? He’s a Raiders fan — or ChiefsAholic has found a new bank-robbing disguise.” “Forget Josh McDaniels. The first person Mark Davis needs to fire is his barber.” “Ring-around-the-Rosie? The Chiefs are now doing their touchdown celebrations before the score.” ‘McDaniels said he wasn’t embarrassed or insulted by ring-around-the-Rosie? Damn. That was the whole point!” “14-3? Not bad for a rebuilding year.” “We just got a week off and we’re in Vegas. What could go wrong?” “Frank Clark has joined the long list of men who’ve suffered a groin ailment after a weekend in Vegas.”