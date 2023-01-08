11 things overheard during the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the regular season with a dominating 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders to go 14-3 and claim the AFC’s first-round bye. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.
- “Chad, can you close this one out? Patrick has tickets to see Wayne Newton at the Flamingo.”
- “I found a case of black eyeliner. Did Derek Carr leave a forwarding address?”
- “Actually, the Derek Carr-Davante Adams marriage lasted about as long as most Vegas marriages.”
- “This rivalry is starting to resemble the one between the Harlem Globetrotters and Washington Generals.”
- “See that guy painted silver wearing a black costume covered in spikes and skulls? He’s a Raiders fan — or ChiefsAholic has found a new bank-robbing disguise.”
- “Forget Josh McDaniels. The first person Mark Davis needs to fire is his barber.”
- “Ring-around-the-Rosie? The Chiefs are now doing their touchdown celebrations before the score.”
- ‘McDaniels said he wasn’t embarrassed or insulted by ring-around-the-Rosie? Damn. That was the whole point!”
- “14-3? Not bad for a rebuilding year.”
- “We just got a week off and we’re in Vegas. What could go wrong?”
- “Frank Clark has joined the long list of men who’ve suffered a groin ailment after a weekend in Vegas.”
Loading comments...