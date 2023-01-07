 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frank Clark left Week 18 vs. Raiders due to groin injury

The defensive end suffered the injury during the game’s second quarter.

Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark injured his groin during the second quarter of the team’s Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs first announced that Clark was questionable to return before ruling him out midway through the third quarter.

Clark registered a tackle of running back Josh Jacobs before suffering the injury. After the game, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Clark has a groin strain.

