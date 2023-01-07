Frank Clark left Week 18 vs. Raiders due to groin injury

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark injured his groin during the second quarter of the team’s Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs first announced that Clark was questionable to return before ruling him out midway through the third quarter.

Frank Clark has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/hcotJKSYEG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 7, 2023

Clark registered a tackle of running back Josh Jacobs before suffering the injury. After the game, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Clark has a groin strain.