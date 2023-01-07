AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Raiders

Kadarius Toney was the spark plug for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense — while his brothers on the defensive line won the war in the trenches and his quarterback Patrick Mahomes made history — as the Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 in the regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium.

Toney brought much-needed explosiveness to the offense on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Andy Reid even showed some plays specifically tailored for his newest wideout — including the “merry-go-round” play that was called back after Toney scored. Immediately afterwards, Kansas City called Toney’s number again for a jet sweep that went for a touchdown that counted.

Louis Riddick just said that Brett Veach believes in a few weeks, WR Kadarius Toney could be the best receiver the Chiefs have. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 7, 2023

The Chiefs’ defense was making Las Vegas quarterback Jarrett Stidham uncomfortable all afternoon. The pass rush hit him 14 times and notched six sacks. Even when the Chiefs were rushing four, they could win the war against the Raiders. George Karlafits continued his great rookie season with another sack — his sixth in seven games.

It was another day in the office for Mahomes. During the first half, Mahomes set a new record for single-season offensive yards by a quarterback.

Now let’s talk about Saturday’s game. Join us live now by clicking on the YouTube link at the top of the page, or you can click here.

We are taking your questions and comments using #APRapidReaction in the comment section.

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.