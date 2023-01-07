Patrick Mahomes sets another new record

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered the team’s Week 18 regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders with 5,383 offensive yards in 2022 — that is, 5,048 yards passing (tops in the NFL) and 329 yards rushing (ranking eighth in the league).

The league’s all-time record was held by Drew Brews. Playing for the New Orleans Saints in 2011, Brees gained 5,562 offensive yards, including 5,476 passing yards (which led the league that season) and 86 yards rushing.

So Mahomes needed just 180 yards to break the record. Late in the second quarter, he completed a seven-yard pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, giving him 171 yards passing (and 16 yards rushing) on the day, setting the new single-season record at 5,570 yards — with still another two quarters to go in the 2022 season.

Of course... Brees set the record in a 16-game season, while Mahomes set the new one in the 17th game of the 2022 season. In years to come, that will matter less and less — but for now, it’s important to mention.

Mahomes also entered the game needing 430 passing yards to eclipse Peyton Manning’s 2013 single-season record of 5,477 passing yards. We’ll keep you posted.