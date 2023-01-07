 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs-Raiders: Thuney, Sneed and Butker will dress for game

Kansas City and Las Vegas have released their inactive player lists for Saturday’s game.

By John Dixon
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As expected, wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) won't dress for the regular-season finale. Neither will wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis). But guard Joe Thuney (ankle), placekicker Harrison Butker (back) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) will play against Las Vegas.

Moore had already been declared out in Thursday’s final injury report. Hradman, Thuney, Butker and Sneed had all been listed as questionable for the game.

On Friday, Kansas City elevated two practice squad players to the active roster: newly re-signed placekicker Matthew Wright and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Only Smith-Marsette will be active.

The Raiders have also released their list of inactives. Linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) won’t play. But running back Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique) will be active.

Butler was declared out on Thursday, while Jacobs was listed as questionable.

Las Vegas has elevated linebacker Austin Calitro and wide receiver Chris Lacy for the matchup. Both will dress on Saturday.

