Chiefs-Raiders: Thuney, Sneed and Butker will dress for game

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As expected, wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) won't dress for the regular-season finale. Neither will wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis). But guard Joe Thuney (ankle), placekicker Harrison Butker (back) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) will play against Las Vegas.

Here are our inactives for #KCvsLV:



QB Shane Buechele

K Matthew Wright

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Skyy Moore

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 7, 2023

Moore had already been declared out in Thursday’s final injury report. Hradman, Thuney, Butker and Sneed had all been listed as questionable for the game.

On Friday, Kansas City elevated two practice squad players to the active roster: newly re-signed placekicker Matthew Wright and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Only Smith-Marsette will be active.

The Raiders have also released their list of inactives. Linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) won’t play. But running back Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique) will be active.

Raiders inactives vs. Chiefs: QB Derek Carr, LB Darien Butler, WR Chris Lacy, RB Brittain Brown, G Netane Muti, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower. null — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 7, 2023

Butler was declared out on Thursday, while Jacobs was listed as questionable.

Las Vegas has elevated linebacker Austin Calitro and wide receiver Chris Lacy for the matchup. Both will dress on Saturday.