In Week 18, Chiefs fans prefer Jaylen Watson to Joshua Williams

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Chiefs fans like Jaylen Watson more than Joshua Williams.

Chiefs fan confidence

After the team’s 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 17, the confidence of Kansas City fans fell from 84% to 78%. It’s pretty clear that without overwhelming victories against teams with worse records, some of the team’s fans aren’t buying in.

Best rookie in the playoffs

Of the three rookies Kansas City selected first in last spring’s NFL Draft, fans are almost evenly divided about which one will have the biggest impact once the regular season concludes — but cornerback Trent McDuffie has a slight edge over defensive end George Karlaftis.

Joshua Williams vs. Jaylen Watson

All season, the Chiefs have rotated two rookie cornerbacks: fourth-round selection Joshua Williams and seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson. By more than a two-to-one margin, Chiefs fans are preferring what Watson brings to the table.

Peyton Manning’s record

Against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs 430 passing yards to break Peyton Manning’s all-time single-season record of 5,477 in 2013. Even for Mahomes, that would be a big day. Still, he’s passed for at least that much that in five different games — most recently against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. One in four Chiefs fans think he’ll pull it off against the Raiders.

Week 18 results

NFL fans from across the country think that Kansas City will beat Las Vegas on Saturday, becoming the AFC’s No. 1 postseason seed. They also think the Philadelphia Eagles will earn the NFC’s top spot.

They believe the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars will end up with the second, third and fourth AFC seeds, while the wild card teams (fifth through seventh) will be the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. In the NFC, they think the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will fill out the top four seeds, while the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the wild cards.

Click here to see other recent survey results. And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.