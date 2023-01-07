Let’s Argue: Harrison Butker is fine

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

If the Chiefs win Saturday they should be the No. 1 seed — and nothing else should be different

If the Chiefs win Saturday they should be the 1 seed and there shouldn’t be anything else different from previous seasons. — Nate James (@Naterp) January 5, 2023

Well, you got one of your wishes: if the Chiefs take care of business Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, they will be the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Other things, however, will be different.

The league has decided the AFC’s top seed won’t necessarily guarantee home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. For example: if the Buffalo Bills win their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday — and later make it to an AFC Championship against a one-seeded Chiefs team — the game will be played on a neutral field. But if the Bills lose on Sunday, a title game appearance against a one-seeded Chiefs team would still be at Arrowhead Stadium.

Yes... it’s crazy. And that’s not all, either.

It’s obviously an unprecedented time. And it is certainly an unprecedented playoff scenario.

Harrison Butker is fine

Butker is fine. — bk (@EMAW_Kuhlman) January 5, 2023

This is a hot take — to say the least.

Harrison Butker is — by far — having the worst season of his career. Butker’s career-low in field goal percentage was 89%. This year, it’s 74%.

For reference, the league average is 85%.

To be fair, Butker’s season had a rocky start. In Week 1, he rolled his ankle. Now the six-year veteran is dealing with back spasms. For insurance, the Chiefs have brought placekicker Matthew Wright back to the practice squad.

At the end of the day, we can only hope Butker is saving his best for the most crucial stretch of the season.

Special teams and turnovers are going to cost the Chiefs

Special teams and turnovers are going to cost the chiefs a ship. — Carl Ross Jr (@CRossjr81) January 5, 2023

Butker’s reliability hasn’t been the only issue with the special teams unit.

Skyy Moore had fumbling issues — and then Kadarius Toney fumbled during a punt return last week against the Denver Broncos.

Coupled with the long-snapper and holder issues, it means special teams has been a complete mess.

Meanwhile, Kansas City is near the bottom of the league in turnover differential at minus-five. Nonetheless, the defense has generated five turnovers over the last four games.

With the playoffs right around the corner, the defense — at least — seems to be improving.

The team should re-sign Mecole Hardman instead of JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu shouldn’t be re-signed this off-season. Mecole Hardman should. — SnoMan (@SNo_Man2168) January 5, 2023

Earlier in the season, this would’ve been seen as a hot take.

When you look at it now, though, it doesn’t seem as crazy. As a pure receiver, Juju Smith-Schuster is more complete. Outside of Travis Kelce, he’s been Patrick Mahomes' security blanket. On the season, Smith-Schuster has 76 catches for 898 yards.

But now that Mecole Hardman has been out of action for over a month, you can see the shift in how Chiefs Kingdom views him. Far too often, fans were taking Hardman for granted.

But like the old saying goes, you don’t know what you have until it’s gone.

One thing you can’t teach is speed. Since Hardman has been out, we haven’t been seeing a lot of jet sweeps — plays that are vital in the red zone.