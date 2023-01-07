Chiefs vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game
The Kansas City Chiefs finish 2022’s regular season on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be carried on ESPN and ABC — locally on KMBC/9.
Kansas City comes into this game with a 13-3 record — giving the team its seventh straight AFC West title — while Las Vegas occupies thrid place in the division at 6-10. The Chiefs have won nine of their last 10 games, while the Raiders have dropped three of the last four. A week ago, Kansas City edged the Denver Broncos 27-24, while Las Vegas fell to the San Francisco 49ers 37-34 in overtime.
The two teams last met during Monday Night Football in Week 5, when the Chiefs came from behind to edge the Raiders 30-29 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. When Kansas City last traveled to Las Vegas (during Week 10 of 2021), the road team left with a 41-14 victory.
A Chiefs victory will clinch the AFC’s No. 1 postseason seed, giving them a bye to open the playoffs. It would also complete their third sweep of division opponents since head coach Andy Reid took over in 2013. The last time was in 2019, when Kansas City went on to win Super Bowl LIV.
Already out of playoff contention, the Raiders are expected to start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in place of Derek Carr. In his first career start last Sunday, the former New England Patriots backup completed 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions — including one in overtime that set up the 49ers’ winning field goal.
Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has eclipsed 5,000 passing yards for the second time in his career. With 430 yards on Saturday, he will break the all-time season record set by Peyton Manning set in 2013. With just 269 yards, his 2022 season will rank third on the all-time list, exceeding Tom Brady’s 17-game 2021 season.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Saturday, January 7, 2023
- Weather forecast: Indoor stadium
- Matchup history: Chiefs 69-53-2 (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -9, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Scott Novak (1), umpire Ramon George (128), down judge Derick Bowers (74), line judge Walt Coleman IV (65), field judge Tra Boger (2), side judge David Meslow (118), back judge Terrence Miles (111), replay official Matt Sumstine and replay assistant Tim England.
- Television broadcast: with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge on ESPN, KMBC (ABC/9-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KTNV (ABC/13-Las Vegas) and ABC affiliates nationwide
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Raiders radio broadcast: with Jason Horowitz and Lincoln Kennedy on KRLV (920 AM-Las Vegas), KOMP (92.3 FM-Las Vegas) and Raiders Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 226
- Enemy SB Nation site: Silver and Black Pride
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
2022 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 11
|@Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
|Won
44-21
|Wk
2
|Thu
Sep 15
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 25
|@Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis
|Lost
20-17
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 2
|@Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
Tampa
|Won
41-31
|Wk
5
|Mon
Oct 10
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
30-29
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 16
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
24-20
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 23
|@49ers
|Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
|Won
44-23
|Wk
8
|Bye
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 6
|Titans
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
20-17 OT
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 13
|Jaguars
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-17
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 20
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|Won
30-27
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 27
|Rams
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
26-10
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 4
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|Lost
27-24
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 11
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|Won
34-28
|Wk
15
|Sun
Dec 18
|@Texans
|NRG Stadium
Houston
|Won
30-24 OT
|Wk
16
|Sat
Dec 24
|Seahawks
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
24-10
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 1
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
27-24
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 7
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|ESPN/ABC
3:30 PM
Loading comments...