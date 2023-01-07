Chiefs vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs finish 2022’s regular season on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be carried on ESPN and ABC — locally on KMBC/9.

Kansas City comes into this game with a 13-3 record — giving the team its seventh straight AFC West title — while Las Vegas occupies thrid place in the division at 6-10. The Chiefs have won nine of their last 10 games, while the Raiders have dropped three of the last four. A week ago, Kansas City edged the Denver Broncos 27-24, while Las Vegas fell to the San Francisco 49ers 37-34 in overtime.

The two teams last met during Monday Night Football in Week 5, when the Chiefs came from behind to edge the Raiders 30-29 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. When Kansas City last traveled to Las Vegas (during Week 10 of 2021), the road team left with a 41-14 victory.

A Chiefs victory will clinch the AFC’s No. 1 postseason seed, giving them a bye to open the playoffs. It would also complete their third sweep of division opponents since head coach Andy Reid took over in 2013. The last time was in 2019, when Kansas City went on to win Super Bowl LIV.

Already out of playoff contention, the Raiders are expected to start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in place of Derek Carr. In his first career start last Sunday, the former New England Patriots backup completed 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions — including one in overtime that set up the 49ers’ winning field goal.

Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has eclipsed 5,000 passing yards for the second time in his career. With 430 yards on Saturday, he will break the all-time season record set by Peyton Manning set in 2013. With just 269 yards, his 2022 season will rank third on the all-time list, exceeding Tom Brady’s 17-game 2021 season.

