 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff predictions for Week 18’s NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Raiders, but we’re picking all of the weekend’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The final week of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC — locally on KMBC/9. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by nine points.

There’s one other Saturday game: the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at 7:15 p.m. — also on ESPN, ABC and KMBC/9. The winner cliches the AFC South and a home Wild Card game — while the loser will (probably) take a seat.

Then on Sunday, the rest of the league’s teams wrap up their regular seasons. The early games will include the Buffalo Bills (12-3) hosting the New England Patriots (8-8) (carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5), the New York Jets (7-9) in Florida against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) (on FOX and WDAF/4), the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8).

In the late-afternoon games, the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) will be in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (4-12) (on CBS and KCTV/5), the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) will travel to take on the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) (on FOX and WDAF/4), the New York Giants (9-6-1) are visiting the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3), the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) are on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) and the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) will host the Arizona Cardinals (4-12).

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Detroit Lions (8-8) at Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football (NBC and KSHB/41).

Here are our picks for the Week 18 games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 153-94-6

Poll

Which team wins Titans (7-9) at Jaguars (8-8)?

view results
  • 9%
    Titans
    (11 votes)
  • 90%
    Jaguars
    (102 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (6-10) at Saints (7-9)?

view results
  • 30%
    Panthers
    (33 votes)
  • 70%
    Saints
    (77 votes)
110 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (7-9) at Steelers (8-8)?

view results
  • 13%
    Browns
    (15 votes)
  • 86%
    Steelers
    (98 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (2-13-1) at Colts (4-11-1)?

view results
  • 55%
    Texans
    (62 votes)
  • 44%
    Colts
    (49 votes)
111 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (12-4) at Bears (3-13)?

view results
  • 94%
    Vikings
    (101 votes)
  • 5%
    Bears
    (6 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (8-8) at Bills (12-3)?

view results
  • 41%
    Patriots
    (47 votes)
  • 58%
    Bills
    (66 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (7-9) at Dolphins (8-8)?

view results
  • 37%
    Jets
    (41 votes)
  • 62%
    Dolphins
    (68 votes)
109 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (10-6) at Bengals (11-4)?

view results
  • 23%
    Ravens
    (25 votes)
  • 76%
    Bengals
    (83 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (8-8) at Falcons (6-10)?

view results
  • 67%
    Buccaneers
    (74 votes)
  • 32%
    Falcons
    (35 votes)
109 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (4-12) at 49ers (12-4)?

view results
  • 0%
    Cardinals
    (1 vote)
  • 99%
    49ers
    (105 votes)
106 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (12-4) at Commanders (7-8-1)?

view results
  • 87%
    Cowboys
    (92 votes)
  • 12%
    Commanders
    (13 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (9-6-1) at Eagles (13-3)?

view results
  • 23%
    Giants
    (25 votes)
  • 76%
    Eagles
    (82 votes)
107 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (5-11) at Seahawks (8-8)?

view results
  • 19%
    Rams
    (20 votes)
  • 80%
    Seahawks
    (85 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (10-6) at Broncos (4-12)?

view results
  • 76%
    Chargers
    (83 votes)
  • 23%
    Broncos
    (26 votes)
109 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (8-8) at Packers (8-8)?

view results
  • 33%
    Lions
    (36 votes)
  • 66%
    Packer
    (72 votes)
108 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 7-7-2
Week 2 picks 8-8-0
Week 3 picks 7-9-0
Week 4 picks 11-4-0
Week 5 picks 10-6-0
Week 6 picks 5-9-0
Week 7 picks 10-4-0
Week 8 picks 11-3-1
Week 9 picks 9-4-0
Week 10 picks 6-8-0
Week 11 picks 9-5-0
Week 12 picks 11-5-0
Week 13 picks 10-4-1
Week 14 picks 6-5-1
Week 15 picks 11-5-0
Week 16 picks 12-4-0
Week 17 picks 10-4-1
Total 153-94-6

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 141 66 1 0.6803
2 5 Conner Helm 111 63 1 0.6371
3 3 Nate Christensen 132 75 1 0.6370
4 3 Ricko Mendoza 132 75 1 0.6370
5 2 John Dixon 146 83 2 0.6364
6 6 Bryan Stewart 149 89 2 0.6250
7 6 Talon Graff 146 92 2 0.6125
8 8 Jared Sapp 139 88 2 0.6114
9 9 Stephen Serda 145 93 2 0.6083
10 10 Pete Sweeney 145 93 2 0.6083
11 12 Price Carter 105 68 1 0.6063
12 13 Rocky Magaña 134 87 2 0.6054
13 11 Kramer Sansone 142 96 2 0.5958
14 14 Zach Gunter 122 84 1 0.5918
15 15 Ron Kopp Jr. 131 93 2 0.5841
16 17 Matt Stagner 129 96 2 0.5727
17 16 Maurice Elston 117 90 1 0.5649

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride