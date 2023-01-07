The final week of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC — locally on KMBC/9. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by nine points.
There’s one other Saturday game: the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at 7:15 p.m. — also on ESPN, ABC and KMBC/9. The winner cliches the AFC South and a home Wild Card game — while the loser will (probably) take a seat.
Then on Sunday, the rest of the league’s teams wrap up their regular seasons. The early games will include the Buffalo Bills (12-3) hosting the New England Patriots (8-8) (carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5), the New York Jets (7-9) in Florida against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) (on FOX and WDAF/4), the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8).
In the late-afternoon games, the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) will be in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (4-12) (on CBS and KCTV/5), the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) will travel to take on the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) (on FOX and WDAF/4), the New York Giants (9-6-1) are visiting the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3), the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) are on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) and the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) will host the Arizona Cardinals (4-12).
Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Detroit Lions (8-8) at Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football (NBC and KSHB/41).
Here are our picks for the Week 18 games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 153-94-6
Poll
Which team wins Titans (7-9) at Jaguars (8-8)?
-
9%
Titans
-
90%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (6-10) at Saints (7-9)?
-
30%
Panthers
-
70%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Browns (7-9) at Steelers (8-8)?
-
13%
Browns
-
86%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Texans (2-13-1) at Colts (4-11-1)?
-
55%
Texans
-
44%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (12-4) at Bears (3-13)?
-
94%
Vikings
-
5%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (8-8) at Bills (12-3)?
-
41%
Patriots
-
58%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Jets (7-9) at Dolphins (8-8)?
-
37%
Jets
-
62%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (10-6) at Bengals (11-4)?
-
23%
Ravens
-
76%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (8-8) at Falcons (6-10)?
-
67%
Buccaneers
-
32%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (4-12) at 49ers (12-4)?
-
0%
Cardinals
-
99%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (12-4) at Commanders (7-8-1)?
-
87%
Cowboys
-
12%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Giants (9-6-1) at Eagles (13-3)?
-
23%
Giants
-
76%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Rams (5-11) at Seahawks (8-8)?
-
19%
Rams
-
80%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (10-6) at Broncos (4-12)?
-
76%
Chargers
-
23%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Lions (8-8) at Packers (8-8)?
-
33%
Lions
-
66%
Packer
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|7-7-2
|Week 2 picks
|8-8-0
|Week 3 picks
|7-9-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 5 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 6 picks
|5-9-0
|Week 7 picks
|10-4-0
|Week 8 picks
|11-3-1
|Week 9 picks
|9-4-0
|Week 10 picks
|6-8-0
|Week 11 picks
|9-5-0
|Week 12 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 13 picks
|10-4-1
|Week 14 picks
|6-5-1
|Week 15 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 16 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 17 picks
|10-4-1
|Total
|153-94-6
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Dakota Watson
|141
|66
|1
|0.6803
|2
|5
|Conner Helm
|111
|63
|1
|0.6371
|3
|3
|Nate Christensen
|132
|75
|1
|0.6370
|4
|3
|Ricko Mendoza
|132
|75
|1
|0.6370
|5
|2
|John Dixon
|146
|83
|2
|0.6364
|6
|6
|Bryan Stewart
|149
|89
|2
|0.6250
|7
|6
|Talon Graff
|146
|92
|2
|0.6125
|8
|8
|Jared Sapp
|139
|88
|2
|0.6114
|9
|9
|Stephen Serda
|145
|93
|2
|0.6083
|10
|10
|Pete Sweeney
|145
|93
|2
|0.6083
|11
|12
|Price Carter
|105
|68
|1
|0.6063
|12
|13
|Rocky Magaña
|134
|87
|2
|0.6054
|13
|11
|Kramer Sansone
|142
|96
|2
|0.5958
|14
|14
|Zach Gunter
|122
|84
|1
|0.5918
|15
|15
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|131
|93
|2
|0.5841
|16
|17
|Matt Stagner
|129
|96
|2
|0.5727
|17
|16
|Maurice Elston
|117
|90
|1
|0.5649
