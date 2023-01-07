The final week of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC — locally on KMBC/9. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by nine points.

There’s one other Saturday game: the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at 7:15 p.m. — also on ESPN, ABC and KMBC/9. The winner cliches the AFC South and a home Wild Card game — while the loser will (probably) take a seat.

Then on Sunday, the rest of the league’s teams wrap up their regular seasons. The early games will include the Buffalo Bills (12-3) hosting the New England Patriots (8-8) (carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5), the New York Jets (7-9) in Florida against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) (on FOX and WDAF/4), the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8).

In the late-afternoon games, the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) will be in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (4-12) (on CBS and KCTV/5), the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) will travel to take on the Washington Commanders (7-8-1) (on FOX and WDAF/4), the New York Giants (9-6-1) are visiting the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3), the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) are on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) and the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) will host the Arizona Cardinals (4-12).

Sunday’s matchups will conclude with the Detroit Lions (8-8) at Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football (NBC and KSHB/41).

Here are our picks for the Week 18 games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 153-94-6

Poll Which team wins Titans (7-9) at Jaguars (8-8)? Titans

Jaguars vote view results 9% Titans (11 votes)

90% Jaguars (102 votes) 113 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Panthers (6-10) at Saints (7-9)? Panthers

Saints vote view results 30% Panthers (33 votes)

70% Saints (77 votes) 110 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (7-9) at Steelers (8-8)? Browns

Steelers vote view results 13% Browns (15 votes)

86% Steelers (98 votes) 113 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (2-13-1) at Colts (4-11-1)? Texans

Colts vote view results 55% Texans (62 votes)

44% Colts (49 votes) 111 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (12-4) at Bears (3-13)? Vikings

Bears vote view results 94% Vikings (101 votes)

5% Bears (6 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (8-8) at Bills (12-3)? Patriots

Bills vote view results 41% Patriots (47 votes)

58% Bills (66 votes) 113 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (7-9) at Dolphins (8-8)? Jets

Dolphins vote view results 37% Jets (41 votes)

62% Dolphins (68 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Ravens (10-6) at Bengals (11-4)? Ravens

Bengals vote view results 23% Ravens (25 votes)

76% Bengals (83 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (8-8) at Falcons (6-10)? Buccaneers

Falcons vote view results 67% Buccaneers (74 votes)

32% Falcons (35 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (4-12) at 49ers (12-4)? Cardinals

49ers vote view results 0% Cardinals (1 vote)

99% 49ers (105 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cowboys (12-4) at Commanders (7-8-1)? Cowboys

Commanders vote view results 87% Cowboys (92 votes)

12% Commanders (13 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (9-6-1) at Eagles (13-3)? Giants

Eagles vote view results 23% Giants (25 votes)

76% Eagles (82 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Rams (5-11) at Seahawks (8-8)? Rams

Seahawks vote view results 19% Rams (20 votes)

80% Seahawks (85 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (10-6) at Broncos (4-12)? Chargers

Broncos vote view results 76% Chargers (83 votes)

23% Broncos (26 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (8-8) at Packers (8-8)? Lions

Packer vote view results 33% Lions (36 votes)

66% Packer (72 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now