Chiefs bring back kicker Matthew Wright, announce 2 other roster moves

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a few roster moves ahead of their Saturday Week 18 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The club disclosed its moves on its official Twitter account late Friday afternoon.

We have signed K Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad.



We have activated Practice Squad players WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette and K Matthew Wright via Standard Elevation.



We terminated the Practice Squad contract of LB Justin Hilliard. pic.twitter.com/flojgaJvpZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 6, 2023

First, as expected, the Chiefs brought back kicker Matthew Wright, who had been with the team earlier this season as kicker Harrison Butker dealt with his early-season ankle issue. Butker popped back up on the injury report this week with back spasms, which cost him his Wednesday practice.

Though Butker returned to the field on Thursday, head coach Andy Reid and special teams coordinator Dave Toub were open in that they may sign someone as a precaution.

“[Butker] looked good today at practice — he practiced,” said special teams coordinator Dave Toub on Thursday. “He had a back spasm, so we’re hoping it’s not a serious thing, but you always have to be careful. So, I’m sure (general manager) [Brett] Veach is going to have some kind of insurance policy in, so we’ll be ready to go.”

Indeed. That someone was Wright, who has made 15 of 18 field goals this season and has been perfect on 15 extra points (over six total games with Kansas City and Pittsburgh). With Butker officially questionable, the Chiefs tried out Wright on Thursday, making it official Friday with his signing and practice-squad call-up.

With wide receiver Skyy Moore ruled out for the game due to his lacerated hand, the Chiefs have also elevated wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The former 2021 fifth-rounder has appeared in one another game for the Chiefs this season — Week 14 against Denver when he registered three snaps on offense.

The Chiefs cut linebacker Justin Hillard from the practice squad to make room for Wright. Both Wright and Smith-Marsette will revert to the practice squad following the game.