Madden Simulation: Upset alert in Las Vegas

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes forced bad throws, the pass rush was the difference-maker and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham played extremely well— at least that’s what happened inside the EA Universe.

Mahomes did not have a strong outing to close the season. By halftime, Mahomes only completed 52% of his passes for 75 yards. Mahomes also threw two of his four interceptions in the first half, and he only scored one touchdown the entire game. This is the worst performance Mahomes has had in our Madden simulations at Arrowhead Pride.

Right tackle Andrew Wylie had a terrible time trying to contain Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Crosby beat Wylie numerous times and sacked Mahomes twice. This was a big reason for Mahomes hurrying throws. Crosby was the Raiders’ best player in the game.

The Chiefs defense actually played well enough to keep Kansas City in the game. 15 of the Raiders' points came from field goals, as the Chiefs' defense was able to make key stops. If you take all the field-goal points off the board, the Chiefs win the game.

Stidham had the play-action passes cooking all game. The player that benefited the most from the play-action was Darren Waller. Waller quickly became Stidham’s favorite target, as he caught 10 passes for 127 yards.

Somehow, someway, a quarterback with a 57 overall rating in Madden defeated the Chiefs inside the EA Universe.

Final score: Raiders 23, Chiefs 10

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 33/56, 277 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT

Jarrett Stidham 24/44, 248 yard, 1 TD

Isiah Pacheco 9 att, 16 yards

Darren Waller 10 rec, 127 yards

Kadarius Toney 10 rec, 90 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 8 rec, 71 yards

Devante Adams 5 rec, 73 yards, 1 TD

Mecole Hardman 3 rec, 37 yards, 1 Fumb

Juan Thornhill 10 total, 4 solo, 1 TFL

Chirs Jones 5 total, 3 solo, 3 TFL, 1 Sack

Maxx Crosby 4 total, 2 solo, 2 TFL, 2 Sack

Frank Clark 2 total, 1 solo, 1.5 Sack

Justin Reid 1/1 FG, long 40

That has concluded the regular-season Madden simulations, in which the Chiefs went an impressive 16-1 inside the EA Universe. We will see how they fare in the playoffs.