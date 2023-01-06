Chiefs-Raiders: the best DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Saturday for the regular season’s final matchup. What DraftKings Daily Fantasy Showdown lineup should you use for this game?

Position Player Cost AvgPts Captain

(1.5x points) Jerrick McKinnon $12,300 12.0 Flex Patrick Mahomes $12,600 27.8 Flex Travis Kelce $10,800 20.3 Flex Josh Jacobs $10,000 21.3 Flex Foster Moreau $3,000 6.0 Flex Justin Watson $1,200 3.2

Captain Pick

Running back Jerrick McKinnon

The veteran running back has been a beast over the last five games, recording over 12.5 fantasy points in two, 22.6 in one and over 30 in two others. Considering that he’ll be facing the 26th-ranked fantasy defense against running backs, I expect yet another large game from McKinnon.

Flex Picks

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is the MVP this season — plain and simple. Sadly, Mahomes alone wasn’t enough to earn me more than three wins in my fantasy league. Rough season. But as far as Daily Fantasy goes, he is a must-start player. With 444.8 points on the season, he is second to none. Trends don’t lie. Even a down game for Mahomes is a fantastic game for many other quarterbacks in the league.

Tight end Travis Kelce

Like Mahomes, Kelce is a must-start player. He’s the No. 1 fantasy tight end by a country mile. While Kelce’s best game of the season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, his second-best game came in Week 5 against the Raiders — in which he secured seven of eight targets for 25 yards and four touchdowns. The Raiders bracket Kelce well — at least, until the red zone.

Running back Josh Jacobs

In his last game against the Chiefs, Jacobs accumulated 33.3 fantasy points. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller returning from injured reserve will damper that number slightly — but I still expect a big game from fantasy’ third-ranked running back.

Tight end Foster Moreau

Don’t expect a whole lot out of the Raiders’ second tight end. He’s not on this roster to get points. Instead, he’s on it to fill the roster out. His season high was 13.3 points — but that was against the Colts, when Waller was still on IR.

Wide receiver Justin Watson

Skyy Moore was in this position up until I realized he is out with a lacerated hand. In his place comes Justin Watson — in whom I am a lot less confident.

If the salary cap didn’t exist, there are a lot of changes I would make here — including Jarrett Stidham in place of Foster Moreau and Davante Adams in place of Justin Watson. But that’s the entire reason the cap is there.

As always... bet responsibly.