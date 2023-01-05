Chiefs vs. Raiders final injury report: final statuses on Mecole Hardman, Harrison Butker

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week, including official injury designations for Saturday’s game:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Skyy Moore WR Hand DNP LP DNP OUT Joe Thuney G Ankle LP LP LP QUEST Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis N/A LP LP QUEST L'Jarius Sneed CB Hip DNP LP LP QUEST Harrison Butker K Back FP DNP LP QUEST Nick Bolton LB Rib FP FP FP -

Raiders

Check back later for the official Las Vegas injury report.

Some notes

Only one Chiefs player has already been ruled out : wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a hand laceration (that needed stitches) in Week 17’s game against the Denver Broncos.

: wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a hand laceration (that needed stitches) in Week 17’s game against the Denver Broncos. There are four Chiefs who are questionable: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), left guard Joe Thuney (ankle), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) and kicker Harrison Butker (back). All of the questionable players put in limited practices on Thursday.

Head coach Andy Reid on Hardman’s possible activation including some sort of snap count: “Mecole practiced [Thursday], and we’ll just see about him. He’s day-to-day as we go here... I’d never put Mecole in a bad position. It would be very familiar to what Toney went through. If it’s three snaps, it’s three snaps. If it’s five snaps, it’s five snaps. I know he’s going to want to go — I know that. He loves to play, and so I’m going to be holding him back I’m sure when we get to that point.”

“Mecole practiced [Thursday], and we’ll just see about him. He’s day-to-day as we go here... I’d never put Mecole in a bad position. It would be very familiar to what Toney went through. If it’s three snaps, it’s three snaps. If it’s five snaps, it’s five snaps. I know he’s going to want to go — I know that. He loves to play, and so I’m going to be holding him back I’m sure when we get to that point.” Reid on Butker: “Butker did practice today, so that’s a good thing. There’s a chance we could bring somebody in, just as a precautionary measure.”

