NFL Week 18: AFC West best bets

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday for their final game of the regular season. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchup?

Chiefs game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chiefs -9.5 Over 52.5 -435 Raiders 9.5 Under 52.5 350

This is an interesting game; I’m not sure what to think. But I’ve decided that the Raiders’ last game against the San Francisco 49ers was mainly due to the 49ers not having any film on quarterback Jarrett Stidham to study. Due to that, I expect Kansas City to have a better game against Stidham than San Francisco did.

That said, it is a division game. It will be close. The Raiders will likely cover the 9.5-point spread. And because of that, I expect the Over to hit. Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams will feast against the Chiefs’ defense. But on the other hand, the Las Vegas defense will have a fun time trying to defend Travis Kelce and Jerrick McKinnon

Raiders (+9.5), Over 52.5, Chiefs Moneyline

Los Angeles Chargers — Denver Broncos game lines

Team Spread Total Moneyline Chargers 2 Over 40 125 Broncos -2 Under 40 -145

I don’t understand Vegas’ line of thinking here. On Wednesday, the Chargers were three-point favorites. But on Thursday morning, the line moved five points in Denver’s favor. Now the Broncos are 2-point favorites. But the Chargers still have something to fight for, because they don’t have the fifth postseason seed secured.

So, what does this mean for the game? I expect that the Chargers will start their starters and play to secure a game against whoever comes out of the AFC South. (We all know it’s Jacksonville).

Chargers (+2), Under 40, Chargers Moneyline

This is the final regular-season test for the Chiefs. If they win here, they are likely going to secure the No. 1 seed. — not that it matters in light of what happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday. He’s doing a lot better now, though.

As always... bet responsibly.