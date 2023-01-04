Chiefs vs. Raiders Wednesday injury report: Good news and bad news to start the week

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Harrison Butker K Back FP DNP - - Joe Thuney G Ankle LP LP - - Skyy Moore WR Hand DNP LP - - Mecole Hardman WR Pelvis N/A LP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Hip DNP LP - - Nick Bolton LB Rib FP FP - -

Raiders

Some notes

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) — after finally being activated — now appears on the Chiefs’ injury report. He is officially limited , which is to be expected. Just because Hardman was activated does not necessarily mean he will play this weekend.

Three other Chiefs were limited: left guard Joe Thuney (ankle), wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (hip). Moore and Sneed practiced for the first time this week on Wednesday.

left guard Joe Thuney (ankle), wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip). Moore and Sneed practiced for the first time this week on Wednesday. Thuney missed two games when he last injured his ankle, so his status is to be determined. Because Moore’s hand wound required stitches, it’s worth wondering if the team gives him a week to rest as it plays the Raiders. I think it’s likely, however, that Sneed plays through his hip issue.

As expected after head coach Andy Reid’s Wednesday press conference, kicker Harrison Butker (back) did not practice (more on that and the other injuries here).

