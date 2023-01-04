Chiefs activate Mecole Hardman to roster, make 3 other roster moves

The Kansas City Chiefs have activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from their Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list to the active roster.

We have activated WR Mecole Hardman from Reserve/Injured.



We have waived OT Geron Christian. pic.twitter.com/iOFocUCMTG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2023

The move had to be made before 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday, or else Hardman would have had to remain on Reserve/Injured for the rest of the season.

To make room for Hardman on the roster, Kansas City has waived offensive lineman Geron Christian.

Hardman has not played since the Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans. After being declared out in Week 10 with an abdomen injury, the Week 11 injury report initially designated Hardman as out of practice with “abdomen/illness.” Then on November 17, he was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

On December 14, he was designated to return from Reserve/Injured, opening a 21-day window in which he could practice with the team and eventually be activated to the roster. At the beginning of last week, the Chiefs were optimistic that this would happen before the Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos. But then Hardman suffered a setback, causing him to miss yet another game.

In eight games this season, Hardman has 25 receptions for 295 yards and four touchdowns, along with four rushes for 31 yards and two scores.

The Chiefs also made two practice squad moves on Wednesday, releasing wide receiver Brian Edwards and signing defensive tackle Daniel Wise.

A product of the University of Kansas, Wise joined the league as an undrafted free agent for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. He spent that season on the Dallas practice squad. For a brief time in 2020, he was on the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals. In 2021, he found himself on the Washington Commanders practice squad. He was activated to their roster in mid-November and placed on their injured reserve list just before Christmas.

Re-signed in 2022, he stayed with Washington until his release on New Year’s Eve. He’s appeared in a total of 17 Commanders games over the last two seasons — starting two of them — collecting 11 tackles (five solo, one for loss) and a total of five quarterback pressures.