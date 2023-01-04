Andy Reid says no practice for Harrison Butker, provides 4 other injury updates

The Kansas City Chiefs had an injury at a key position pop up on Wednesday: placekicker.

Harrison Butker did not practice for the Chiefs on Wednesday due to a flare-up of back spasms, according to head coach Andy Reid. The team’s medical team is monitoring his status, but Reid did not rule out bringing in a kicker if necessary.

“There’s a chance we do,” acknowledged Reid. “[Butker’s] doing OK, but just from a security standpoint, there’s a chance we do that. We haven’t quite got that far, but there’s a chance [we] might have to do that. That’s nothing with Harrison. We have full trust in Harrison. I don’t want to start that kind of stuff.”

Placekicker Matthew Wright — who made two spot starts for the Chiefs earlier this season before being poached by the Pittsburgh Steelers — is currently a free agent. Wright is 6 of 8 in field goals this year, and he has made all 15 extra points he’s attempted.

Reid delivered better news when it came to other injured players, including wide receiver Mecole Hardman — who the team has finally activated from injured reserve.

“Mecole went out and did some good work [Wednesday], and we’re just going to see how he feels [Thursday],” disclosing the club’s plan to activate him to the 53-man roster. “He’s trying his heart out to get back in here, man.”

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Skyy Moore returned to practice Wednesday after not participating on Tuesday.

“L’Jarius Sneed with the hip pointer, Skyy Moore with the hand — came out and did just a few things,” said Reid. “[Moore’s] hand’s still swollen, though, and sore... He split his hand, his hand split open there and had sutures put in. He’s recovering from that.”

Left guard Joe Thuney practiced for the second straight day; he was limited on Tuesday.

“Joe Thuney, I had mentioned, hurt his ankle. He has practiced the last two days, so he’s doing good there.”

The Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week is to be released sometime Wednesday afternoon. They travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their final matchup of the regular season on Saturday.