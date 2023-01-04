Share All sharing options for: In Week 18, Chiefs will close season trying for division sweep against the Raiders

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will open the NFL’s Week 18 schedule on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, ending the regular season with the 128th matchup between two teams that have been divisional rivals since the American Football League was founded in 1960.

Kansas City comes into this game with a 13-3 record that has led to its seventh straight AFC West title, while Las Vegas now holds third place in the division at 6-10. The Chiefs have won four games in a row — nine of the last 10 — while the Raiders have dropped three of the last four.

Both teams are coming off games that were decided by only three points. Kansas City edged the Denver Broncos 27-24 in Week 17, while the Raiders fell to the San Francisco 49ers 37-34 in overtime.

With a win, the Chiefs would complete a 2022 sweep of their division opponents. It would be the third time that Kansas City has run the table against the AFC West since head coach Andy Reid took over the team — but the first time since 2019, when the Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LIV.

Already out of playoff contention, the Raiders are expected to start Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in place of Derek Carr. In his first career start last Sunday, the former New England Patriots backup completed 23 of 34 passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions — including one in overtime that set up the 49ers for their winning field goal.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs still have something to play for: the AFC’s No. 1 seed. While the indefinite suspension of Week 17’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals raises many questions about where all three teams now stand in the postseason seeding, there’s every reason to expect Kansas City will do whatever is required to end the season with a victory.