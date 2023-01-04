Arrowheadlines: Damar Hamlin is still fighting according to his family

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs offer support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin | 41 KSHB

He was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game and was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday, the Chiefs joined other NFL teams in changing their Twitter avatar to a thumbnail that says “Pray for Damar” with his jersey number.

For Damar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RPgN5nnF3n — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 3, 2023

The Chiefs also canceled a media availability scheduled for Tuesday morning in light of Hamlin’s injury. “Out of respect for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills organization, we are cancelling today’s media availability,” the team said in a statement.

NFL Week 18 picks: Steelers sneak into playoffs, Titans shock Jaguars, Eagles destroy Giants | CBS Sports

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs If the Chiefs want to have any shot at earning the top overall seed in the AFC, they have to win this game. On the other hand, the Raiders have nothing to play for except pride, but after blowing another double-digit lead in Week 16, I’m not sure how much pride they have left. No team has been better this season at blowing leads than the Raiders. As a matter of fact, no team in NFL history has been better at blowing leads than the Raiders. Including their Week 16 loss, the Raiders have now lost FIVE games this season where they led by 10 points or more in the second half, which is an NFL record. Obviously, this means I will be predicting that the Raiders jump out to a double-digit lead on Saturday before blowing it and losing The Chiefs are 9-1 in their past 10 games against the Raiders, so I feel like I’d have to be crazy to pick the Raiders and according to my shrink, I’m not crazy. The pick: Chiefs 30-17 over Raiders

Around the NFL

Uncle says Damar Hamlin still ‘fighting,’ family grateful for support | ESPN

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” the family said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.” Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, told ESPN’s Coley Harvey outside the hospital Tuesday evening that Hamlin is sedated and “improving from where he was yesterday,” adding, “We are just going to continue to pray, and I know he is in great hands with the medical team he has here. They have been doing a tremendous job.” Hamlin’s agent, Ron Butler, told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Hamlin’s oxygen levels have improved.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares personal connection with Bills safety Damar Hamlin | NFL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spent part of his scheduled news conference on Tuesday sharing his personal connection with Hamlin, whom Tomlin said he’s known since Hamlin “was about 12.” “It’s a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher and that young man being a Pittsburgher,” Tomlin said of Hamlin, who’s from nearby McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, and played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh. “I’ve known that guy probably since he was about 12. Just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he’s doing right now, which is playing in the NFL. To watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization, it’s just an honor to get to know young people like that. I had an opportunity to express that to him whenever I see him.” The Bills selected Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Buffalo, coached by Tomlin’s college teammate Sean McDermott, has played the Steelers twice since Hamlin entered the NFL. “We’ve played Buffalo each of the last two seasons, and he and I get to have a moment because it’s just cool to not only appreciate these guys in terms of where they are now, but to know them since they were younger people and to watch their maturation, their development, to watch them earn what they’ve been chasing, it’s just really a cool thing and he’s an example of that,” Tomlin said. “I got a lot of love for that young man. We lifted him and that organization up in prayer. Reached out to Sean McDermott to lend whatever assistance I could. But I don’t have a lot to add other than that. I just respect the fact that you guys appreciate how personal it is for me, not only for me, but just for all of us as people that thrive in this space. That’s obviously something that you never want to see.”

People are coming together to help raise money for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive

Damar Hamlin’s jersey has been one of the highest selling jerseys on Fanatics since last night



All the proceeds from Hamlin's jersey sales will be donated to his charity toy drive — which has raised over $5 million in 24 hours pic.twitter.com/FizePQesk5 — PFF (@PFF) January 4, 2023

Source: Panthers owner, Jim Harbaugh talked coaching job | ESPN

The conversation was not characterized as an interview, the source said. Interviews will not begin until after Carolina (6-10) finishes the season under interim coach Steve Wilks on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Wilks, according to league sources, is considered a strong candidate for the full-time job after replacing Matt Rhule following a 1-4 start and putting Carolina in position to win the NFC South before a Week 17 loss at Tampa Bay. The conversation between Tepper and Harbaugh, whose team lost to TCU on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinals, was first reported by Queen City News, the Panthers’ broadcast partner. Harbaugh has “sincere interest’’ in the Carolina job, according to Queen City News.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

NFL announces Bills-Bengals won’t resume this week — no change to Chiefs’ Week 18 matchup

A tweet to make you think

Tonight, the Hall of Fame is lit up in blue, red and white in support of Damar Hamlin and the @BuffaloBills. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SkmoxGDc0J — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 3, 2023

