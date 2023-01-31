Broncos trading for Sean Payton — who will be tasked with ending losing streak vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have identified their next head coach: it’s Sean Payton, who they have acquired via trade with the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos had to part with some serious draft capital to disentangle Payton from New Orleans. The Saints had rights to Payton through the 2024 season.

Compensation: Denver’s 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick for Sean Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Denver will send a 2023 first-round draft pick (No. 29) and their 2024 second-round pick for Payton and New Orleans’ 2024 third-rounder. That compensation heads to New Orleans, and that’s before they pay Payton what will be a hefty salary.

Payton’s primary objective will be fixing the play of veteran Russell Wilson, who the Broncos made their franchise quarterback last offseason.

“Payton’s number one mission this offseason after he signs his contract to become the Denver Broncos’ new head coach is to fix the offense and quarterback Russell Wilson,” wrote Scotty Payne of Mile High Report. “He has been the mastermind behind the prolific Saints offense that ranked in the top 10 in offense consistently during his tenure there. He’ll be tasked to bring that level of offense to the Broncos while creating a scheme that fits quarterback Russell Wilson’s strengths.”

In case you’re wondering, Payton’s Saints played the Kansas City Chiefs twice (2016, 2020) during Andy Reid’s tenure — two losses for the Saints. Payton will look to end the Broncos’ 15-game losing streak against the reigning AFC Champions beginning in 2023.