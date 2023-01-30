With their 23-20 AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to their third Super Bowl in the past five seasons.

Heading into the game, injury concerns surrounded both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Throughout the week, fans and media alike wondered how mobile Mahomes would be after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite that pessimism, Mahomes completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns. The soon-to-be two-time MVP clearly was not 100%, but he did enough to keep the Chiefs afloat.

Battling his own injury issue — a tightened back, tight end Travis Kelce finished with seven catches for 78 yards with a touchdown. Kelec popped up as questionable for the game, but there was no real doubt Kelce would give it a go. Outside of the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, this franchise expects to compete for a title every year.

During the week, the Bengals leaned into the chirping. Led by defensive back Mike Hilton, who called GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, "Burrowhead."

Those words stuck with Kelce.

"Burrowhead, my ass!" shouted Kelce on national television. "It's Mahomes' house!"

And now we're in for the "Kelce" bowl, featuring Travis and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"Haven't talked to him yet," said Travis. "Cool scenario to be in — my mom can't lose. I'll just leave it at that. It's going to be an amazing feeling playing against him, and obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization."

Should we expect some trash talk between the brothers?

"You won't see me talking too much trash with how much respect and how much I love my brother, but it's definitely going to be an emotional game," he added.

The Chiefs and Eagles are set to meet in Super Bowl LVII on February 12.