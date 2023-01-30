On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs earned a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl LVII. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard during the victory.

“Hey Andy, remember when you said you never, ever, ever, ever wanted to see Skyy Moore return another punt? Well, funny story…” “They’ve battled through injuries, the loss of Tyreek Hill and a loaded AFC. Now the Chiefs face their greatest adversity: Super Bowl referee Carl Cheffers.” “When you told the genie you wanted to use your wish to see Mecole Hardman and Kadarius Toney on the field at the same time, you didn’t happen to specify for how many plays, did you?” “Imagine being the Mayor of Cincinnati — and instead of using your power to try and get WKRP in Cincinnati back on the air, you decide to pick a fight with Patrick Mahomes.” “Mr. Mayor, you still have a very promising political career ahead of you. I understand there’s a small village in Siberia that needs a new Deputy Director of Sewage.” “There are three rules of local politics: kiss babies, fix the potholes and don’t blow the AFC Championship.” “Hey, if anybody’s interested in 50,000 ‘Burrowhead’ t-shirts, hit me up @MikeHilton_28.” “Most teams need years to construct a defense. Brett Veach needs two days in April.” “As we’re busy praising the many contributions from Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chris Jones, Skyy Moore and Harrison Butker, I hope we can all still remember to take a moment to laugh at Eli Apple.” “Sorry, Jason. Mama Kelce’s rooting for the Chiefs.”

And finally... one thing that everybody heard:

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!”