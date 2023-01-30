Travis Kelce had a special message for Cincinnati’s mayor

The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship on Sunday by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. As usual, the presentation of the Lamar Hunt Trophy followed the victory.

That presentation included a chat with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in the title game. Kelce used his mic time to deliver Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval a special message.

Kelce’s message came after Pureval decided to make a “Who Dey” proclamation on Friday — posting a strange video intended to poke Kansas City, the Chiefs and a their fan base.

“How about this beautiful trophy? Huh?” asked Kelce. “Hey, I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor — know your role, and shut your mouth, you jabroni!

“You got to fight, for your right, to party!”

Kelce and the Chiefs had the last laugh, and now they look ahead to Arizona.