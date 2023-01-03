 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Raiders Tuesday injury report: Joe Thuney participates in practice

For Week 18, Kansas City goes on the road to play Las Vegas on Saturday.

By John Dixon Updated
Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status
Skyy Moore WR Hand DNP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Hip DNP - - -
Joe Thuney G Ankle LP - - -
Nick Bolton LB Rib FP - - -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status
Darien Butler LB Concussion DNP - - -
Josh Jacobs RB Hip/Oblique LP - - -
Davante Adams WR Illness LP - - -
Jarrett Stidham QB Rgt Elbow LP - - -
AJ Cole P Illness LP - - -
Zamir White RB Ankle FP - - -
Curtis Bolton LB Shin FP - - -

Some notes

  • Just as we expected from the media’s quick look at Tuesday’s practice, wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) did not participate in the session. Sneed’s injury has been described as being day-to-day.
  • We did see guard Joe Thuney — who left Sunday’s game after reinjuring his ankle — warming up on Tuesday. The team described his practice participation as limited.
  • Linebacker Nick Bolton (rib) received attention from the training staff on Tuesday, but was listed as a full participant in the practice.
  • A reminder: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) remains on the Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list. Since is not on the active roster, he is not listed on the injury report — regardless of his participation in practice. He was observed warming up with the team on Tuesday, but we have no official word on his status. He must be activated to the roster before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, or he will have to remain on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season.
  • For the Raiders, only linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday’s practice.
  • Running back Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique), wide receiver Davante Adams (illness) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (right elbow) were all limited on Tuesday. All will be players to monitor this week.

