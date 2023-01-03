Chiefs vs. Raiders Tuesday injury report: Joe Thuney participates in practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Hand
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Hip
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Rib
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Raiders
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Tue
|Wed
|Thu
|Status
|Darien Butler
|LB
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Hip/Oblique
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Illness
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jarrett Stidham
|QB
|Rgt Elbow
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|AJ Cole
|P
|Illness
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Zamir White
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Shin
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- Just as we expected from the media’s quick look at Tuesday’s practice, wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) did not participate in the session. Sneed’s injury has been described as being day-to-day.
- We did see guard Joe Thuney — who left Sunday’s game after reinjuring his ankle — warming up on Tuesday. The team described his practice participation as limited.
- Linebacker Nick Bolton (rib) received attention from the training staff on Tuesday, but was listed as a full participant in the practice.
- A reminder: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) remains on the Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list. Since is not on the active roster, he is not listed on the injury report — regardless of his participation in practice. He was observed warming up with the team on Tuesday, but we have no official word on his status. He must be activated to the roster before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, or he will have to remain on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season.
- For the Raiders, only linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday’s practice.
- Running back Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique), wide receiver Davante Adams (illness) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (right elbow) were all limited on Tuesday. All will be players to monitor this week.
