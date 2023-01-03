Chiefs vs. Raiders Tuesday injury report: Joe Thuney participates in practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Skyy Moore WR Hand DNP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Hip DNP - - - Joe Thuney G Ankle LP - - - Nick Bolton LB Rib FP - - -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Tue Wed Thu Status Darien Butler LB Concussion DNP - - - Josh Jacobs RB Hip/Oblique LP - - - Davante Adams WR Illness LP - - - Jarrett Stidham QB Rgt Elbow LP - - - AJ Cole P Illness LP - - - Zamir White RB Ankle FP - - - Curtis Bolton LB Shin FP - - -

Some notes