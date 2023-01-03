Chiefs make 2 roster moves on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs made two moves on their practice squad roster, placing wide receiver Cornell Powell on the injured list and re-signing hybrid wide receiver/running back Jerrion Ealy.

A fifth-round pick (181st overall) out of Clemson in 2021, Powell spent all of last season on the Kansas City practice squad. But he didn’t appear in a game until this season, when he was elevated to the roster for the matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams — and the Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In those games, he appeared almost exclusively on special teams.

We have no specific information about Powell’s injury.

Ealy takes the practice squad spot that Powell vacated. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in May, he was among the players who were waived in the final roster cutdown before the season begin. He was signed to the practice squad the next day. In October, he began a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Ealy has not yet appeared in a Kansas City game.