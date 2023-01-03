NFL announces Bills-Bengals won’t resume this week — no change to Chiefs’ Week 18 matchup

The National Football League released an official update regarding the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended on Monday night (stemming from the situation surrounding the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin).

Here is the league’s statement:

The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

The Bills are currently scheduled to host the New England Patriots at Noon Arrowhead Time on Sunday. The Bengals are currently scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens, but there is no listed time for the game, as the time was originally dependent on the result of Monday Night Football.

The latest on Hamlin

Here is the latest update on Hamlin from the BIlls’ official Twitter account:

Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.

What this means for the Chiefs this weekend

Per the NFL, Kansas City will play its final regular-season game against the Las Vegas Raiders as scheduled: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.