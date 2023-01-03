The latest on 4 Chiefs injuries coming out of the Tuesday media look

Despite the decision to cancel press availability stemming from the situation surrounding the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Kansas City Chiefs still held practice on Tuesday, allowing the media to come out for its typical brief look at the workout.

The Chiefs saw several players suffer injuries during their 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos, so the media look allowed for some updates.

An unprecedented day in the NFL: Chiefs begin Week 18 preparations with Week 17 not over pic.twitter.com/solGFyHzKb — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 3, 2023

Of the players currently on the active roster, left guard Joe Thuney — who reinjured his right ankle in Sunday’s game — was warming up. Wide receiver Skyy Moore — who lacerated his hand — watched from the sideline. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed — considered day-to-day due to a hip pointer — was not present during the look.

At the time of this writing, wide receiver Mecole Hardman remains on injured reserve after suffering what head coach Andy Reid described as a “setback” last Wednesday. But he was spotted working on Tuesday. The Chiefs have until Wednesday, January 4, to activate him to the 53-man roster, so there is a chance he appears on Tuesday’s transaction report.

With the Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders still set for this Saturday, the Chiefs will release their initial injury report sometime on Tuesday afternoon.