Chiefs cancel Tuesday media availability

Since the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday instead of Sunday, the team had been planning to move its normal schedule forward one day — meaning that head coach Andy Reid and selected players would speak to reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

But following the hospitalization of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, that will not take place.

“Out of respect for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills organization, we are cancelling today’s media availability,” said a team spokeperson.

The Chiefs are among a number of NFL teams that are choosing not to go forward with their planned media availabilities on Tuesday.

The team will, however, practice as scheduled. Reporters will be observing the portion of the Tuesday session that would normally be open to the media.

Headed to Arrowhead for our usual #Chiefs practice look, but the media portion is canceled for today. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will now do press on Wednesday, with coordinators to follow on Thursday. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 3, 2023

As Pete noted, we expect that the head coach and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will speak to reporters on Wednesday.