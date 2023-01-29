Chiefs open as 2-point underdogs to the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

On Sunday, February 12, the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will travel to State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona — the same venue in which they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 to open their 2022 campaign — to play the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 2-point underdog in the game.

Both teams finished the regular season with 14-3 records that gave them the No. 1 postseason seed in their respective conferences. The Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the Divisional Round before winning the AFC title with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. The Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round — and then on Sunday afternoon, claimed the NFC title with 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

This will be Kansas City’s third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers and lost Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII after the 2017 season.