 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

3 more key Chiefs players questionable to return to AFC Championship game

The injury bug has hit Kansas City at the worst possible time.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs’ injury woes during the AFC Championship game continue.

Three key players — linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are all questionable to return, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

During the third quarter, Gay injured his shoulder, Smith-Schuster injured his knee and Hardman re-injured his pelvis.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) have already been ruled out for the Chiefs.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride