3 more key Chiefs players questionable to return to AFC Championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs’ injury woes during the AFC Championship game continue.

Three key players — linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are all questionable to return, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

LB Willie Gay (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) are questionable to return.

During the third quarter, Gay injured his shoulder, Smith-Schuster injured his knee and Hardman re-injured his pelvis.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) have already been ruled out for the Chiefs.