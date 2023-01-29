AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Bengals!

The AFC Championship did not disappoint for a single minute. There was back-and-forth action all the way to the final whistle.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense played exceptionally well against Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, forcing him to throw two interceptions and collecting five sacks.

Burrow took a beating — and so did Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City’s quarterback played exceptionally well for not being 100%. Mahomes did have a costly turnover — which the Bengals turned into a touchdown to tie the game at 20.

This feels just like last year, hard — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 30, 2023

Skyy Moore's big punt return with under 60 seconds left — and and then a big unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Bengals got the Chiefs into field goal range with eight seconds left. Harrison Butker nailed it — and the Chiefs became AFC Vhampions.

Now let’s talk about Sunday’s championship game. Join us live now by clicking on the YouTube link at the top of the page, or you can click here.

We are taking your questions and comments using #APRapidReaction in the comment section.

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.