Filed under: Today's NFL News

WATCH: Jaylen Watson picks off Joe Burrow

By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Jan 29, 2023, 7:00pm CST

Our rookies > your rookies pic.twitter.com/NkQyi6NVzG— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 30, 2023

That's two playoff picks for Jaylen Watson, who is battling through a broken hand.
