Filed under: WATCH: Chris Jones records first career playoff sack The Chiefs are getting to Joe Burrow early. By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Jan 29, 2023, 6:11pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Chris Jones records first career playoff sack Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email STONE. COLD. SACK. pic.twitter.com/ZuBgz7qyT8— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023 Finally! More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...