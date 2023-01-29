 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Chris Jones records first career playoff sack

The Chiefs are getting to Joe Burrow early.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

Finally!

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride