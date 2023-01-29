The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl! Celebrate with all new AFC Championship T-shirts, hoodies, and more

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl! AGAIN!

Despite all the Cincinnati Bengals’ trash talking about “Burrowhead Stadium” leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game, the almighty Chiefs planted their authority over Joe Burrow and co. with a close 23-20 victory.

This will mark the third time that the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, further cementing his legacy as one of the best all time ever in the league. Of course, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in the 2018-19 season over the San Francisco 49ers ... then lost the following year to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This year, Super Bowl LVII is heading back to Glendale, Arizona (in the Cardinals’ home stadium) and Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who stomped all over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game earlier Sunday.

With two weeks to prepare for a road trip to the desert or for an epic Super Bowl party at home, it’s time to stock up on all your AFC Championship gear from Fanatics.

And now that the Chiefs’ ticket is punched, you can also start shopping for Super Bowl tickets at TickPick.

Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs Trophy Collection T-Shirt $40 This silver grey T-shirt celebrating the AFC conference championship has the swagger of Travis Kelce and the cool calmness of Patrick Mahomes. Available in sizes S to 5XL. $40 at Fanatics

Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs Trophy Collection Women’s T-Shirt $40 Female Chiefs fans can represent in this beautifully-cut Fanatics grey women’s T-shirt with the conference champions design and Super Bowl LVII badge. Available in sizes S to 3XL. $40 at Fanatics

Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs Trophy Collection LS Tee $44 It gets surprisingly chilly at night in Phoenix in February, so cozy up in this Fanatics long-sleeved sweatshirt if you’re heading out for the big game. It works equally as well to add layers to a Kansas City winter game day outfit! Available in sizes S to 5XL. $44 at Fanatics

Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs Trophy Collection Hoodie $85 Bundle up in the Fanatics Kansas City Chiefs Trophy Collection hoodie for your after-hours post-game celebration, which makes the perfect extra layer for where ever you are watching Super Bowl LVII). Available in sizes S to 5XL. $85 at Fanatics